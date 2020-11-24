VHSL issues new guidelines for lacrosse and soccer

The VHSL on Tuesday updated its guidelines for returning to play in lacrosse and soccer, among others.

Faceoffs and body contact have been reinstituted in boys lacrosse, along with quarters at 12 minutes (instead of 10). Faceoffs had been eliminated and body contact had been deemed illegal, alterations that coaches complained fundamentally changed the game.

In soccer, defensive players will be allowed to form the traditional wall on all indirect and direct free kicks. Opposing players must be least 3 feet away. In the previous guideline, players on both teams had to be at least 3 feet away from each other, eliminating the wall and jostling for position in front of the goalkeeper.

The league also added a chart of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics' interim guidance on athletes (ages 12-21) returning to play after a COVID-19 infection.

For asymptomatic or mild symptoms with no cardiac symptoms, the recommended guidance is gradual return to play after being symptom-free for 14 days.

For moderate symptoms (more than four days of fever of at least 100.4 degrees and significant systemic symptoms, or hospitalization), a cardiology consultation is recommended. With a normal test, athletes can gradually return to play after being symptom-free for 14 days.

For severe symptoms that include abnormal cardiac testing, hospitalization in intensive care, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, exercise is restricted for 3-6 months and cardiology clearance is needed before returning to play.