VHSL monitoring Governor, VDH as CDC updates guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that people vaccinated against the coronavirus resume wearing masks in schools and public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging.

Driven by low vaccination rates in certain areas and the delta variant's high level of transmissibility, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said last week via email that the VHSL is "not considering any changes but we are monitoring closely the Governor and VDH (Virginia Department of Health)." Fall high school sports, which are predominantly played outside but do include indoor activities like volleyball and sometimes cheer, are slated to begin at the end of August.

According to the VDH website, "indoor and outdoor sports activities pose minimal risk for fully vaccinated individuals."