 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL monitoring Governor, VDH as CDC updates guidelines
0 Comments

VHSL monitoring Governor, VDH as CDC updates guidelines

  • 0

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that people vaccinated against the coronavirus resume wearing masks in schools and public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging.

Driven by low vaccination rates in certain areas and the delta variant's high level of transmissibility, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said last week via email that the VHSL is "not considering any changes but we are monitoring closely the Governor and VDH (Virginia Department of Health)." Fall high school sports, which are predominantly played outside but do include indoor activities like volleyball and sometimes cheer, are slated to begin at the end of August.

According to the VDH website, "indoor and outdoor sports activities pose minimal risk for fully vaccinated individuals."

804Varsity logo

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News