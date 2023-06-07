Several areas around the state are scheduled to host the Virginia High School League's spring jubilee state tournaments this weekend, but that may depend on air quality developments after some games were postponed Wednesday due to increasingly poor air quality from the wildfires moving through Canada.

VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said the league is monitoring air quality alerts in the areas where the semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played.

Chesterfield County suspended athletic activities on Wednesday with a "red," or unhealthy, level of air quality in the Richmond area, an advisory that applies to all citizens, not just those with breathing conditions. That included a boys lacrosse state semifinal with Battlefield at Cosby High School, a girls soccer quarterfinal game with Battlefield at Cosby and a boys lacrosse semifinal between Douglas Freeman and Midlothian at Midlothian.

The games were rescheduled for Thursday.

“Unfortunate but understand," Cosby activities director Mickey Swartz said.

Schools in Northern Virginia also pulled the plug on outdoor activities Wednesday because of a red level of air quality.

The forecasts for Richmond and Northern Virginia on Thursday are in the unhealthy range.

Some other games on Wednesday were scheduled to go on as planned.

Loudoun County in Northern Virginia is scheduled to host the Class 6 and Class 5 state jubilees. Spotsylvania is the site for the Class 4 and Class 3 jubilees, with Salem hosting the Class 2 and 1 jubilees.

In a release, McCall said decisions on the jubilees in Loudoun and Spotsylvania will be announced by noon Thursday.

"Based on the most accurate information, the staff will make the safest decision possible for student-athletes, coaches, and spectators," he said.

The jubilee in Salem will continue as scheduled, he said, because Salem's air quality is in the good to moderate range.

McCall said the Class 4, 5 and 6 state tennis championships at Huntington Park in Newport News will proceed on Thursday based on information as of Wednesday afternoon.