VHSL moves basketball state semifinals to Wednesday; 6A wrestling at Cosby now Sunday
Petersburg's Christopher Fields and Hopewell's Lamonta Ellis Jr. vie for a rebound during the Region 3A Championship at Hopewell High School Thurs., Feb. 11, 2021.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia High School League has moved the boys and girls basketball state semifinals from Tuesday to Wednesday because the weather has delayed some regional tournaments.

The league extended the deadline for completing region basketball and wrestling tournaments to Monday. The Class 6, Region A wrestling tournament at Cosby scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday starting at noon.

Local teams have completed their regional basketball tournaments. L.C. Bird’s boys and girls teams won the Class 5, Region B championships and have semifinal dates on the road against the respective Region A champs.

Cosby’s girls team won the Class 6, Region A title and will be at home in the semifinals against the Region B champ.

Hopewell’s boys team won the Class 3, Region A crown and will be at home in the semifinals against the Class B champ.

Basketball state finals in all classifications are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20. If area teams advance to a final, they’ll be on the road against the Region C or Region D champ.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

