VHSL: New restrictions on gatherings do not prevent VHSL schools from playing

Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said new COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings in the state do not keep VHSL schools from playing sports.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced that gatherings would be limited to 25 people indoors and outdoors. Previous guidelines permitted indoor and outdoor recreational sports to be held as long as the total number of attendees didn’t exceed the lesser of 50% of occupancy load for the venue or 250 persons.

“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” Haun said in a release. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”

The VHSL is scheduled to begin playing winter sports in late December.

The league said it would provide a more detailed release on Monday.