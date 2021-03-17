VHSL planning regular schedule next year

Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said the league plans to return to its normal schedule next school year.

“We are planning on moving ahead with a regular schedule, regular seasons, the regular number of contests that we’ve always done,” Haun said in a talk this past Friday outlining the state of the VHSL.

“Unless someone in the governor’s office [or Virginia Department of Health] tells us that we can’t go there, that is what our plan is.”

The league rearranged and condensed the calendar this year because of the pandemic. Play was delayed until December and started with winter sports, followed by fall sports (including football) and spring.

Teams are playing 60% of their normal regular-season games, with a shortened time frame for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs.

Region playoffs in football have only four qualifiers, and state quarterfinal rounds in all sports have been eliminated.