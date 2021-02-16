VHSL postpones state wrestling, swimming events scheduled for Thursday

The Virginia High School League has postponed Thursday’s Class 5 and Class 3 state wrestling tournaments, and the Class 5 and Class 1-2 state swimming meets, because of impending weather.

Makeup dates are to be determined.

The Class 5 wrestling tournament is scheduled for the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The Class 3 tournament is at Salem Civic Center.

Class 5 swimming is scheduled for Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford. Class 1-2 swimming (combined) is at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

“Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the makeup dates,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a release. “Safety for all those involved in our championships will always guide our decisions.”