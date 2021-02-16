 Skip to main content
VHSL postpones state wrestling, swimming events scheduled for Thursday
20210207_SPO_WRESTLING_JW12

Second round of the Class 5, Region B wrestling tournament at Matoaca High School, Saturday 2/6/2021. Blake Frost of Matoaca, red, takes on Xavier Allen of Manchester.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia High School League has postponed Thursday’s Class 5 and Class 3 state wrestling tournaments, and the Class 5 and Class 1-2 state swimming meets, because of impending weather.

Makeup dates are to be determined.

The Class 5 wrestling tournament is scheduled for the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The Class 3 tournament is at Salem Civic Center.

Class 5 swimming is scheduled for Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford. Class 1-2 swimming (combined) is at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

“Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the makeup dates,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a release. “Safety for all those involved in our championships will always guide our decisions.”

