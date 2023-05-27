Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With myriad local spring sports programs still chasing region and state titles, here's a rundown of Friday's results from around the greater Richmond area.

All results were quarterfinal action from Friday unless otherwise noted.

Baseball

Region 5C quarterfinals

Glen Allen 8, Deep Run 7: Though the Jaguars edged out a victory, the Wildcats advanced via a VHSL ruling that Glen Allen's starting pitcher exceeded the pitch count limit.

Deep Run coach Andy Haga said he and Jaguars coach Dave Savino were talking after the game when Glen Allen director of athletics Michael Jiancristoforo approached them and informed them of the ruling, which neither objected to as their respective books each confirmed that GA's starter had gone over the pitch count limit.

"Not exactly the way we wanted to win the game, honestly, and I felt bad for their players and coaches, just an unfortunate mistake," Haga said.

Deep Run (12-10) beat reigning Class 5 champs Douglas Freeman 1-0 on May 19, and the result Friday sets up a rematch of that matchup on Tuesday's semifinals.

Wildcats starting pitchers Trey Gauch and Sam Bennett have been the anchors on the mound all season for Haga's squad. Bennett tossed a four-hit shutout in that recent win over the Mavericks.

Offensively, senior leadoff man and third baseman Cam Rizzo has been the fulcrum, Haga said he had a couple really strong defensive plays at the hot corner in Friday's game.

"We finished the season strong, and our kids were just gaining confidence throughout the season," Haga said.

"We're kind of putting it all together here toward the end. Kind of got a fortunate break last night, but hoping we can take advantage of it."

Mills Godwin 5, Clover Hill 4

Midlothian 12, Highland Springs 2

Douglas Freeman 6, J.R. Tucker 0

Tuesday's semifinals at Mills Godwin: Midlothian vs. Mills Godwin, Douglas Freeman vs. Deep Run

Region 6A quarterfinals

Cosby 7, Thomas Dale 2

James River 3, Manchester 2

Tuesday's semifinals: Cosby vs. Western Branch, James River vs. Grassfield

Region 4B quarterfinals

Hanover 10, Courtland 1

Matoaca 7, Powhatan 5

Mechanicsville 7, Monacan 0

Atlee 2, King George 1

Tuesday's semifinals: Hanover vs. Matoaca, Atlee vs. Mechanicsville

Region 3A quarterfinals

Colonial Heights 5, Lafayette 4

New Kent 7, Hopewell 0

Tuesday's semifinal: Colonial Heights vs. New Kent

Region 2A quarterfinals

King William 4, Windsor 0

Tuesday's semifinal: Randolph-Henry at King William

Girls lacrosse

Region 6A final

Cosby 16, Ocean Lakes 4: Blakely Bondurant netted six goals to lead the charge for the Titans as Cosby rolled past Ocean Lakes to claim a region championship.

Kadence Blakely added three goals, and Jazna Dumont, Liv Tuebo and Charlie Wolf scores twice apiece. Alexis Adams added a goal. Bondurant had four assists, while Blakely and Wolf had three apiece and Tuebo assisted two scores.

The 16-1 Titans will host a Class 6 quarterfinal on Friday, June 2.

Region 4A semifinal

Powhatan 21, Monticello 4: Senior attacker Kate Adams had five goals and a pair of assists, and sophomore midfielder Caroline Camp scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Indians into the region final.

Sophomore mid Erica Krauss and freshman mid Blakely Dowdy had three goals and two assists apiece. Junior mid Grace Hayden scored twice, as did senior attack Sophia Payne.

Boys lacrosse

Region 6A final

Cosby 14, Kellam 5

Softball

Region 6A quarterfinals

Manchester 9, Franklin County 7

Wednesday's semifinal: Manchester at Kellam

Region 5C quarterfinals

Midlothian 11, Hermitage 1

Mills Godwin 3, Glen Allen 2

Clover Hill 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Deep Run 15, Prince George 1

Tuesday's semifinals at Mills Godwin: Midlothian vs. Mills Godwin, Clover Hill vs. Deep Run

Girls soccer

Region 6A quarterfinals

Cosby 8, Manchester 0

Region 5C quarterfinals

Deep Run 7, J.R. Tucker 0

Glen Allen 3, Prince George 1

Midlothian 3, Mills Godwin 1

Douglas Freeman 4, Clover Hill 1

Tuesday's semifinals at Mills Godwin: Glen Allen vs. Deep Run, Midlothian vs. Douglas Freeman

Region 4B quarterfinals

Monacan 3, Atlee 1

Hanover 4, Mechanicsville 1

Matoaca 2, King George 1

Tuesday's semifinals: Monacan at Eastern View, Matoaca at Hanover

Region 3A quarterfinals

Lafayette 13, Colonial Heights 0

New Kent 4, Lakeland 1

York 5, Hopewell 0

Boys soccer

Region 6A quarterfinals

James River 3, Thomas Dale 0

Cosby 6, Manchester 1

Tuesday's semifinals: James River at Kellam, Landstown at Cosby

Region 5C quarterfinals

Deep Run 1, J.R. Tucker 0: Junior midfielder Drew Vantre scored a second-half goal to lift his Wildcats past the Tigers and into the region semifinals.

Midlothian 2, Mills Godwin 1

Glen Allen 4, Meadowbrook 3

Douglas Freeman 3, Clover Hill 2

Tuesday's semifinals at Hermitage High: Douglas Freeman vs. Glen Allen, Deep Run vs. Midlothian

Region 4B quarterfinals

Monacan 0, King George 0 (Monacan advances on penalties)

Chancellor 1, Mechanicsville 0

Atlee 3, Hanover 0

Courtland 5, Wythe 1

Tuesday's semifinals: Monacan at Chancellor, Courtland at Atlee

Today in sports history: May 26 1925: Ty Cobb becomes first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits 1959: Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches 12 perfect innings before losing in the 13th 1985: Danny Sullivan spins, then wins Indianapolis 500 1987: Larry Bird's heroics lift Boston Celtics over Detroit Pistons 1988: Wayne Gretzky leads Edmonton Oilers to Stanley Cup title 1991: Rick Mears passes Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go, wins his fourth Indianapolis 500 2005: For second straight year, no American man makes it out of second round at French Open 2008: Syracuse wins its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship 2013: Tony Kanaan ends years of frustration by finally winning Indianapolis 500