The VHSL is past the point of deciding whether or not to allow student-athletes to engage in opportunities to profit off of their name, image and likeness — NIL at the high school level is here, and it is here to stay, said VHSL executive director Billy Haun.

So Haun and the high school league held a webinar with media Wednesday afternoon releasing guidelines for VHSL policy concerning NIL deals.

Haun said he has recently fielded questions from multiple Virginia high schools with student-athletes currently engaged in NIL activities, but declined to specify the schools and type of NIL deals.

Those schools have sought guidance regarding how to navigate this new reality stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021 ruling deciding that the NCAA's rules limiting education-related benefits for student-athletes violated federal antitrust laws.

Though the ruling pertained to college athletes, its ramifications have inevitably trickled down to the high school level, and the protections afforded to NCAA student-athletes have thus far extended to high school student-athletes in various states.

"It's here. We're trying to help students, parents and schools manage this," Haun said.

"This policy is not about allowing or not allowing (NIL activity), this is about how not to violate VHSL policy on being amateur status and maintaining your eligibility."

Haun spent a little more than 30 minutes going through slides that laid out particular guidelines to which student-athletes engaged in NIL activity must adhere in order to maintain their eligibility.

"Having this guidance is better than having no guidance," Haun said, adding that the high school league has worked closely with Bill Carter, an NIL consultant and educator with the University of Vermont, in addition to its legal counsel and other states molding comparable policies designed to police this new frontier.

"We consulted with many folks to try and get this right."

Haun said roughly 75-80% of high school NIL deals are done through social media. He added that numbers outlining how many VHSL student-athletes are currently engaged in NIL deals were not yet available. But he did say experts told him between 1.5-9.5% of high school athletes could sign NIL deals in Virginia.

The guidelines specified that student-athletes may receive compensation for commercialization of their own name, image and likeness through activities such as commercials, product endorsements, personal appearances, autograph sessions, merchandise and apparel sales, group licensing and acting as a social media influencer.

Haun said the guidelines passed a committee by a vote of 32-2. He added that VHSL is likely to adjust its NIL policies as the new landscape continues to take shape.

Haun said schools will be responsible for self-reporting any NIL infractions.

Key stipulations outlined in the policy

Student-athletes cannot use intellectual property of the VHSL such as school names, logos, uniforms or mascots, and their NIL activities cannot include any reference to their school's district or region or the VHSL.

Schools or anyone associated with the schools such as booster clubs, coaches, administrators and alumni cannot use NIL money to attract student-athletes to their programs or otherwise incentivize membership in any way.

Schools cannot use "collectives" to organize NIL deals as is the case at many colleges.

School staff cannot advise students about NIL deals unless the student is their own child.

Student-athletes must notify their principal or athletic director in writing of an NIL deal within 72 hours of entering into the contract.

Student-athletes may not endorse or promote any NIL partner during school athletic events unless the identifying mark or logo is part of the standard school uniform for that sport.

Categories or products that student-athletes are prohibited from promoting or endorsing include adult entertainment; alcohol, tobacco or electronic vaping; opioids, prescription drugs or other controlled or dangerous substances; casinos, gambling or sports betting; and weapons such as firearms.

Violation of any of these policies will result in immediate ineligibility for a student-athlete in regards to VHSL competition.

