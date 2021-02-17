VHSL reschedules state championships in wrestling, swimming and gymnastics

The Class 4 and Class 5 state wrestling tournaments will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by the Class 6 tournament on Sunday, Feb. 21. All are at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Virginia High School League rescheduled meets because of impending weather this week.

The Class 4 meet will be in the morning. Class 5 will follow in the evening.

At the Salem Civic Center, Class 1 wrestling will be held on Feb. 20. Class 3 will be on Feb. 21, with Class 2 on Feb. 22.

The VHSL also rescheduled the state swimming meets. At the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford, Class 5 will be Feb. 24, and Class 6 will be Feb. 25.

At the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Class 4 will be Feb. 23, Class 3 will be Feb. 25, and Class 2 will be March 6.

The state gymnastics championships have been rescheduled for Feb. 20 (team competition) and Feb. 21 (individual) at Kellam High in Virginia Beach.