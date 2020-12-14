VHSL reverses course, says it won't require athletes to wear masks during practices and competitions

The Virginia High School League has reversed its requirement that athletes wear masks during practices and competitions.

In a release Monday, the league said it was “rescinding its ‘requirement’ that face coverings be worn during training and competition and is reissuing its guidance to conform with the intent of [Executive Order] 72 that face masks are ‘strongly encouraged’ but not required. Each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings.”

On Thursday, after Gov. Ralph Northam issued the new COVID-19 restrictions in Executive Order 72, the VHSL announced it was requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics that students and coaches wear masks while participating in sports.

Monday morning, the league said the requirement was “in response to information that the Governor’s Requirement to Wear Face Coverings would include such a provision. However, [Executive Order] 72 when issued stated that Face Coverings requirements ‘do not apply to … individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.’”