VHSL still on track to play in December; local schools can decide whether to participate, even if they are still virtual

Those guidelines, he said, were assembled after looking at information from medical committees, the Department of Health, individual sports, the NCAA, coaches, advisory committees and schools.

Haun said he hopes the VHSL will be able to release them by Friday.

“There is nothing there that people haven’t already seen or heard,” he said. “A lot of them are referencing VDH guidelines, a lot of them are referencing CDC guidelines. … Some of the guiding principles and the general guidelines go back to the things that we’ve had in place since we put out our … guidelines for schools to begin conditioning and strength training.

“We’ve got recommendations in there for cleaning and disinfecting. We’ve got recommendations about wearing masks. We’ve got recommendations about transportation, how to run activities safely. Then we’ve got a page for each individual sport and our academic activities.”

Since July 1, the state has been under Phase 3 guidelines, which include physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices, and limiting attendance, among other things.

The VHSL’s executive committee voted in late July not to play sports in the fall. Even though Phase 3 guidelines remain, the league believes it can play starting in December.