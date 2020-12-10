VHSL to require players to wear masks during practice and in competition for most sports

The Virginia High School League will require players to wears masks during practice and in competition in most sports, the league announced Thursday.

The league said it will follow Virginia Department of Health recommendations that “during times of substantial COVID-19 activity VDH strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines.”

“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a release. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”

Last week, with coronavirus cases surging, the federal Centers for Disease Control called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.