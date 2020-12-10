 Skip to main content
VHSL to require players to wear masks during practice and in competition
VHSL to require players to wear masks during practice and in competition

The Virginia High School League will require players to wears masks during practice and in competition, a source said. The league is expected to release a statement soon.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, among them that Virginians aged 5 and over are required to wear masks indoors when other people are coming within 6 feet. Masks also are required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.

The federal Centers for Disease Control last week called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.

Henrico and Richmond have already indicated they will not participate in winter sports. Hanover is taking a pause to evaluate. 

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

