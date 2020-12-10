VHSL to require players to wear masks during practice and in competition

The Virginia High School League will require players to wears masks during practice and in competition, a source said. The league is expected to release a statement soon.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, among them that Virginians aged 5 and over are required to wear masks indoors when other people are coming within 6 feet. Masks also are required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.

The federal Centers for Disease Control last week called for “universal” wearing of masks for all activity outside of a person’s home to help stop the spread of the disease.

Henrico and Richmond have already indicated they will not participate in winter sports. Hanover is taking a pause to evaluate.