The Virginia High School League's existing policy on transgender student-athletes has not changed in response to new guidance included in model policies set forth by the Virginia Department of Education.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies released on July 18 include guidance on athletics, saying that participation of students in any athletic program separated by sex shall be determined by sex assigned at birth, rather than gender or gender identity.

But the VHSL executive committee voted unanimously in 2014 to approve participation for transgender athletes. The existing policy allows transgender student-athletes to compete on sports teams which match their gender identity with an approved appeal.

VHSL executive director Billy Haun said during an interview Wednesday that the model policy guidelines set forth by the VDOE have no bearing on existing high school league policy. The VDOE model policies act as guidance for local school districts to set their own policies.

"We have a policy, it’s been in place since 2014. We think it meets the needs, it has met the needs of our membership and our 133 school divisions and 317 schools. So we are going to stay with the policy that we have," Haun said.

"We respectfully will accept whatever the school divisions chose to do, whether they chose to use the new guidance or whether they chose to stay with their old guidelines or their old policies ... the VHSL will respect those and everybody will still be eligible to play.”

The high school league's policy states:

"Waiver WILL be considered:

A. For a student-athlete who has undergone sex reassignment before puberty.

-OR

B. For any student who is verified by appropriate medical documentation as having a consistent identity different than the gender listed on the student’s official birth certificate or school registration records.

-OR

C. For any student where hormonal therapy appropriate for the assigned sex has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sports competition."

Haun said it's up to school divisions to decide if the new guidelines have any bearing on their individual existing policies.

The guidance, introduced by the Youngkin administration, says that participation in athletic programs “shall be determined by sex rather than gender or gender identity” and that school divisions “shall provide reasonable modifications to this policy only to the extent required by law.”

Haun wrote in a memo addressed to school leaders and athletic directors on Monday that “we certainly will respect the decision of any school division as they address their policies and will continue to review this matter as we move forward and the new school year begins.”

In the 2022-2023 school year, 10 appeals were filed throughout the state. Nine were approved.

Moving forward, school boards are likely to evaluate their own policies as they pertain to both the new guidance and existing VHSL policy.

"The VHSL policy is the guidance for our member high schools. But each local school division can chose to use whatever guidelines they want," Haun said.

"So if they want to stay with whatever transgender policy they have, then they can do that. If they want to follow the guidelines of the new model policy, then they can follow that guidance. That, either way, will fit into what we currently do as the VHSL.

"So we are not dictating to any school division what they do or what they have to do. We’re just saying ‘Here’s our policy, it has worked for us since 2014. So we are going to continue to use the same policy.’”

