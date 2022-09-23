VHSL turns down Chesterfield's final appeal to create its own district, finalizes alignment plan starting in 2023-24

The Virginia High School League’s executive committee denied Chesterfield County’s final appeal to create a district comprised of only Chesterfield schools for high school sports as it finalized the league’s four-year alignment plan that starts in 2023-24.

Chesterfield’s proposal to put 10 of its schools into its own district originally was turned down by the VHSL’s alignment committee, which opted not to change the current setup for the area schools that are grouped in four districts: the Capital, Central, Colonial and Dominion.

Chesterfield has seven schools – L.C. Bird, Clover Hill, Cosby, James River, Manchester, Midlothian and Monacan – in the Dominion, mixed with Powhatan and Richmond Public Schools Huguenot and George Wythe.

It has three schools – Thomas Dale, Matoaca and Meadowbrook – in the Central with Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George.

An appeals committee also turned down the proposal by a 5-0 vote, citing the impact it would have on the remaining eight schools in the Central and Dominion districts along with their opposition. They were concerned it would leave them with scheduling issues – some of the remaining schools don’t offer every sport – and significantly increase travel.

A final appeal to the executive committee was turned down on a 30-2-3 vote.

While the districts will remain the same for area schools, the regions are undergoing some change as schools move up and down in classification based on average daily membership for grades 9-11. Schools are grouped into six classifications (Class 6 has the largest enrollments) for playoff purposes.

The new regions involving area schools:

Class 6, Region A (11 schools): Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale, Western Branch

Class 5, Region C (15 schools): Albemarle, Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Franklin County, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River, L.C. Bird, Louisa, Matoaca, Midlothian, Mills Godwin, Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Prince George, William Fleming

Class 4, Region B (17 schools): Atlee, Caroline, Chancellor, Courtland, Dinwiddie, Eastern View, George Wythe, Hanover, Henrico, Huguenot, King George, Mechanicsville, Monacan, Patrick Henry-Ashland, Powhatan, Spotsylvania, Varina

Class 3, Region A (13 schools): B.T. Washington, Colonial Heights, Grafton, Heritage, Hopewell, I.C. Norcom, Lafayette, Lakeland, Lake Taylor, New Kent, Petersburg, Tabb, York

Class 3, Region B (14 schools): Armstrong, Brentsville District, Culpeper, Fauquier, Goochland, Kettle Run, James Monroe, Maggie Walker Governor’s School, Manassas Park, Meridian, Skyline, Thomas Jefferson, Warren County, William Monroe

Class 2, Region A (14 schools): Amelia, Arcadia, Bruton, Central-Lunenburg, Greensville, John Marshall, King William, Nandua, Nottoway, Poquoson, Prince Edward, Randolph-Henry, Southampton, Windsor