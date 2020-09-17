VHSL unanimously approves calendar; schools will start play in December

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia High School League’s executive committee unanimously approved a condensed calendar that has schools starting play in December and finishing in June.

The executive committee voted in late July not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, instead rearranging the three seasons to start with winter sports, followed by fall and spring.

On Thursday, it approved a plan to have teams play 60% of their normal regular-season games, have a shortened time frame for regional playoffs, and have two rounds of state playoffs. Region playoffs in football have been trimmed to four teams, and state quarterfinal rounds in all sports have been eliminated.

Under what the VHSL calls the “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to regional tournaments can schedule another game, as long as it is completed by the deadline for region playoffs.

Decisions to play or not play this fall have varied around the country. As of Sept. 17, 14 state high school associations were playing fall sports as normal, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.