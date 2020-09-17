VHSL unanimously approves calendar; schools will start play in December

The Virginia High School League’s executive committee unanimously approved a condensed calendar that has schools starting play in December and finishing in June.
The executive committee voted in late July not to play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, instead rearranging the three seasons to start with winter sports, followed by fall and spring.
On Thursday, it approved a plan to have teams play 60% of their normal regular-season games, have a shortened time frame for regional playoffs, and have two rounds of state playoffs. Region playoffs in football have been trimmed to four teams, and state quarterfinal rounds in all sports have been eliminated.
Under what the VHSL calls the “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to regional tournaments can schedule another game, as long as it is completed by the deadline for region playoffs.
Decisions to play or not play this fall have varied around the country. As of Sept. 17, 14 state high school associations were playing fall sports as normal, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Seven states –Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, California, Oregon and Nevada -- plus the District of Columbia were not allowing fall competition. Delaware, though, voted last week to resume fall sports but was awaiting approval from the Delaware Board of Education.
Twenty-nine states were having modified fall seasons.
In 32 states, football was being played as normal or in modified seasons.
A “Let Them Play” rally seeking the return of high school sports in Virginia was held at the state capitol earlier this week, with about 50 players, parents and coaches attending.
The VHSL, though, issued a statement signaling its intention to stay with its plan to delay sports until December.
Under the plan, region playoffs will be conducted in one week. For region playoffs except for football, each region will determine the number of qualifiers and the format, but only one team will advance to the state semifinals in all sports.
Football generally has eight-team regionals, but teams can only play one game a week, and the plan has only two weekends to play games.
Football teams will have seven weeks to play six regular-season games, starting Feb. 22 and running through Friday, April 2. Regionals can begin on Wednesday, April 7, and run through Saturday, April 17. The state semifinals will be on April 24, with the championship games on May 1.
Basketball teams can start practice on Dec. 7 and start play on Dec. 21, with 14 regular-season games. Regional tournaments will run from Feb. 8-13. The state semifinals are Feb. 16 with the finals Feb. 20.
Spring sports will start play April 21 or 26, with the state finals finished by June 26.
The number of regular-season games/meets for other sports: gymnastics (6), indoor track (6), swim and dive (6), wrestling (8), competition cheer (3), cross country (6), field hockey (10), golf (8), volleyball (12), baseball (12), lacrosse (9), soccer (10), softball (12), tennis (10), outdoor track and field (9).
For other state tournaments:
Wrestling will have an eight-person bracket contested in one day;
In a tweak to the original plan, cross country will have the top two teams from each region and the top three individual finishers;
Indoor track will have the top three region finishers in each event;
Outdoor track, as well as swimming and diving, will have the top four region finishers in each event;
Boys golf will have the top team from each region plus the top three individuals. Girls golf will have zone qualifiers. Girls who participate on the boys team and finish in the top eight at the state tournament will qualify automatically.
Gymnastics will have the top team from each region plus the three individual finishers in each event.
The VISAA, which conducts state championship events for private schools in Virginia, is not sanctioning any events this fall.
Almost all private schools in the area are not playing football in the fall, although some are planning to have other sports such as cross country, tennis, field hockey and volleyball.
Life Christian, based in Chesterfield County, has said it will play at least four football games out of state. Some others around the state that have scheduled games: Fredericksburg Christian, St. Michael (Fredericksburg), ACTS Home School (Staunton), Fishburne Military (Waynesboro), North Cross (Roanoke), Atlantic Shores (Chesapeake), Portsmouth Christian and Fork Union.
