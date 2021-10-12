VHSL, VISAA football power ratings update for Oct. 13

high schools
Football Power Ratings
The Virginia High School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association use power ratings to determine who qualifies for the postseason in football. Record and strength of schedule are factors in the rating. Below are records and ratings for regions involving Richmond-area teams:
Region 6A
Team Rec. Rating
1. Manchester 4-1 28.4
2. Oscar Smith 4-1 27.8
3. Western Branch 6-1 27.3
4. Thomas Dale 5-1 26.5
5. Ocean Lakes 4-2 26
6. Franklin County 2-3 23.6
7. James River 3-4 22.7
8. Cosby 2-4 22
8. Kellam 2-4 22
10. Grassfield 0-7 18
11. Landstown 0-5 16.8
Region 5C
Team Rec. Rating
1. Midlothian 5-0 28
2. HIghland Springs 4-2 26.9
3. Douglas Freeman 6-1 25.4
4. Hermitage 3-2 23.4
5. Glen Allen 2-3 21.6
6. Mills Godwin 2-4 21
7. L.C. Bird 1-3 20.3
8. J.R. Tucker 3-2 20.2
9. Clover Hill 2-4 20
10. Prince George 1-4 19.4
11. Meadowbrook 0-5 16.4
12. Deep Run 0-7 15.4
Region 4A
Team Rec. Rating
1. Dinwiddie 4-0 29
2. King George 5-0 27.6
3. Matoaca 5-1 27
4. Varina 5-0 26.8
5. Chancellor 2-1 24.3
6. Patrick Henry 4-2 22.8
7. Powhatan 4-2 22.5
8. Atlee 4-2 22
9. Hanover 3-2 22
10. Monacan 3-3 20.7
11. Eastern View 3-2 20
12. Spotsylvania 3-3 19.5
13. Huguenot 1-4 18.6
14. Courtland 1-4 17
15. Henrico 1-4 16.8
16. George Wythe 1-5 16.3
17. Mechanicsville 1-5 16.3
Region 3A
Team Rec. Rating
1. Booker T. Wash. 4-1 24
2. Colonial Heights 1-5 13.2
3. Hopewell 3-1 20
4. I.C. Norcom 0-3 13
5. Lafayette 5-0 24.8
6. Lake Taylor 3-3 20.7
7. Lakeland 2-4 16.2
8. New Kent 2-4 16.8
9. Park View (SH) 1-3 13.5
10. Petersburg 3-2 18.6
11. Phoebus 5-0 28.8
12. Southampton 1-2 14.3
13. Tabb 1-5 15.3
14. York 5-1 22.5
Region 3B
Team Rec. Rating
1. Brentsville 4-2 21.3
2. Meridian 5-2 20.6
3. Goochland 4-2 20.3
4. Culpeper 4-3 19.6
5. James Monroe 2-4 17.5
6. Skyline 1-4 15.4
7. Armstrong 1-4 14.2
8. William Monroe 2-3 14.2
9. Manassas Park 0-6 13.7
10. Caroline 0-6 13
11. Warren Co. 0-6 12.7
Region 2A
Team Rec. Rating
1. Nottoway 5-0 23.6
2. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 20.2
3. Amelia Co. 5-1 19.8
4. King William 4-1 18.8
5. Poquoson 3-2 18.8
6. Brunswick 3-1 17.8
7. Greensville 2-2 17
8. Bruton 3-3 15.2
9. Randolph-Henry 1-3 13.3
10. John Marshall 0-4 12.3
11. Prince Edward 2-4 11.8
12. Nandua 1-4 11.4
13. Arcadia 0-7 9.6