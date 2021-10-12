 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL, VISAA football power ratings update for Oct. 13
0 Comments

VHSL, VISAA football power ratings update for Oct. 13

  • 0
Manchester at Highland Springs football

Manchester’s Ty’ee Stephens stiff arms Highland Springs’ Takye Heath during the first half of the high school football game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

high schools

Football Power Ratings

The Virginia High School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association use power ratings to determine who qualifies for the postseason in football. Record and strength of schedule are factors in the rating. Below are records and ratings for regions involving Richmond-area teams:

Region 6A

Team Rec. Rating

1. Manchester 4-1 28.4

2. Oscar Smith 4-1 27.8

3. Western Branch 6-1 27.3

4. Thomas Dale 5-1 26.5

5. Ocean Lakes 4-2 26

6. Franklin County 2-3 23.6

7. James River 3-4 22.7

8. Cosby 2-4 22

8. Kellam 2-4 22

10. Grassfield 0-7 18

11. Landstown 0-5 16.8

Region 5C

Team Rec. Rating

1. Midlothian 5-0 28

2. HIghland Springs 4-2 26.9

3. Douglas Freeman 6-1 25.4

4. Hermitage 3-2 23.4

5. Glen Allen 2-3 21.6

6. Mills Godwin 2-4 21

7. L.C. Bird 1-3 20.3

8. J.R. Tucker 3-2 20.2

9. Clover Hill 2-4 20

10. Prince George 1-4 19.4

11. Meadowbrook 0-5 16.4

12. Deep Run 0-7 15.4

Region 4A

Team Rec. Rating

1. Dinwiddie 4-0 29

2. King George 5-0 27.6

3. Matoaca 5-1 27

4. Varina 5-0 26.8

5. Chancellor 2-1 24.3

6. Patrick Henry 4-2 22.8

7. Powhatan 4-2 22.5

8. Atlee 4-2 22

9. Hanover 3-2 22

10. Monacan 3-3 20.7

11. Eastern View 3-2 20

12. Spotsylvania 3-3 19.5

13. Huguenot 1-4 18.6

14. Courtland 1-4 17

15. Henrico 1-4 16.8

16. George Wythe 1-5 16.3

17. Mechanicsville 1-5 16.3

Region 3A

Team Rec. Rating

1. Booker T. Wash. 4-1 24

2. Colonial Heights 1-5 13.2

3. Hopewell 3-1 20

4. I.C. Norcom 0-3 13

5. Lafayette 5-0 24.8

6. Lake Taylor 3-3 20.7

7. Lakeland 2-4 16.2

8. New Kent 2-4 16.8

9. Park View (SH) 1-3 13.5

10. Petersburg 3-2 18.6

11. Phoebus 5-0 28.8

12. Southampton 1-2 14.3

13. Tabb 1-5 15.3

14. York 5-1 22.5

Region 3B

Team Rec. Rating

1. Brentsville 4-2 21.3

2. Meridian 5-2 20.6

3. Goochland 4-2 20.3

4. Culpeper 4-3 19.6

5. James Monroe 2-4 17.5

6. Skyline 1-4 15.4

7. Armstrong 1-4 14.2

8. William Monroe 2-3 14.2

9. Manassas Park 0-6 13.7

10. Caroline 0-6 13

11. Warren Co. 0-6 12.7

Region 2A

Team Rec. Rating

1. Nottoway 5-0 23.6

2. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 20.2

3. Amelia Co. 5-1 19.8

4. King William 4-1 18.8

5. Poquoson 3-2 18.8

6. Brunswick 3-1 17.8

7. Greensville 2-2 17

8. Bruton 3-3 15.2

9. Randolph-Henry 1-3 13.3

10. John Marshall 0-4 12.3

11. Prince Edward 2-4 11.8

12. Nandua 1-4 11.4

13. Arcadia 0-7 9.6

14. Bluestone 0-5 9.2

15. Windsor 0-5 9

VISAA Division I

Team Rec. Rating

1. St. Christopher’s 6-0 14.5

2. Trinity Episcopal 4-2 9.5

3. St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 4-2 8.67

4. Norfolk Academy 3-2 7.8

5. Collegiate 3-3 6.67

6. Benedictine 3-3 6.5

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News