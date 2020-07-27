The executive committee of the Virginia High School League made official Monday morning what had been suspected for weeks, that there will be no public high school sports in Virginia this fall.
The league voted 34-1 to play all sports between December and June, canceling the fall football season and altering the schedules of every sport.
In the past two months, new cases of the coronavirus have climbed in the state, from 658 on June 13 to 1,127 on Friday. Despite the current plan to start this winter, VHSL executive director Billy Haun cautioned that high-risk sports such as football and basketball, can’t be played until Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase Three restrictions are loosened. The current plan is contingent on the hope that more athletic activity is allowed this winter.
“As long as we’re in Phase Three and we have the guidelines we have, we’re not going to be able to play the high-risk sports as they are,” Haun said. “Virginia will have to move out of Phase Three, or Phase Three guidelines will have to be revised to allow sports to begin.”
Under the current restrictions, lower-risk and moderate-risk sports, including golf, cross country and baseball, can be played. There was discussion of going ahead with golf and cross country, but conducting in-person sports while many school district conduct instruction online would present a challenge.
The VHSL’s plan calls for winter sports (basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving and wrestling) to begin Dec. 14, with the first competitions on Dec. 28. The season would wrap up Feb. 20. Fall sports (football, cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball) would commence Feb. 15, play its first contest March 1 and cease May 1. Spring sports (baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and track and field) would start April 12, play its first contest April 26 and finalize its season on June 26.
Dates could still change, and whether playoffs will be conducted is still to be determined. It seems clear that there won’t be state championships as usual, but the league has discussed playing a bowl-game format in which each team plays a one-game postseason. Each season would be about 60% the length of a full season.
Offseason workouts, which have started in some school districts, would be allowed to continue. Football teams at Hopewell, Powhatan and Goochland have resumed conditioning. But the Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover school districts haven’t allowed their teams to reconvene yet.
“We understand how important being part of a team is, and we want to allow that to be possible,” Haun said. “While we may not be able to compete, we still want our teams to be able to see their teammates and see their coaches.”
The committee also considered two other proposals. In the first, the fall season would begin as normal, but only cross country and golf would be allowed. In the second, the spring and fall seasons wouldn’t be flip flopped, allowing baseball, softball, tennis and track and field to be played. Members of the executive committee liked its third model, because it would allow for every sport to be played.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, which loosely governs private schools in the state, said last week that it will not sponsor championships this fall. That doesn’t stop private schools from playing their own seasons without state-wide championships. Life Christian Academy, for example, said it will play its football season.
Football players who will enroll in college early, such as Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson, who committed to Ohio State, are effectively denied their senior seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.