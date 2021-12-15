VHSL vows to crack down on hate speech, ethnic slurs amid rise in incidents at high school sporting events

The Virginia High School League is taking a number of steps to combat racially-charged incidents at high school sporting events in the state.

VHSL executive director Dr. Billy Haun said that after an April 2021 incident, the league's sportsmanship committee advised the league to review and update its procedures.

A committee was tasked with looking into the organization's rules and regulations, and returned with a number of recommendations, including the creation of a permanent committee to address the topic, and all have passed as emergency legislation.

Haun said he feels it is time for high schools to make a strong statement on the issue.

"We wanted to make it clear," Haun said. "And to this point, I don't think it was clear to our athletes, coaches, officials and spectators, what the VHSL stood for."

Among the policies that will be sent to schools are recommendations for strict punishments for spectators who use racially abusive language.

The first incident results in immediate removal from the event, and the second will result in a semester-long ban on attending events. The third would result in a no-trespassing letter.