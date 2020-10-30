Virginia amends coronavirus restrictions, allowing high school sports, including basketball, to restart in December

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam eased some restrictions on recreational sports on Thursday, clearing the way for the Virginia High School League to return to play in December.
Northam made amendments to his executive order on temporary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, permitting indoor and outdoor recreational sports as long as the total number of attendees doesn’t exceed the lesser of 50% of occupancy load for the venue or 250 persons, and races or marathons with up to 1,000 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 250 or less.
Earlier guidance had said participants should maintain 10 feet of physical distance where practicable. That is not in the amended order, although the VHSL says social distancing of six feet should be maintained when possible.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun told The Times-Dispatch earlier this week that with plans it had submitted to the governor’s office and the state Department of Health, the league was track to begin practicing and playing games in December.
Winter sports are scheduled to begin practice Dec. 7-14 and begin playing games Dec. 21-Jan. 6, according to the revised format the VHSL executive committee approved in September.
“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” Haun said in a release. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
Haun said earlier that decisions on whether or not to play will be up to local school divisions. The state’s 132 divisions are operating in various ways — fully remote, in person, partial in person, hybrid or partial hybrid — according to the state Department of Education.
“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” Northam said in the release from the VHSL. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”
The VHSL’s guidelines are 39 pages and are “meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment. Recommendations include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.”
Some sports will have modifications. Basketball will not have jump balls, with the visiting team getting the first possession of the game. In lacrosse, there won’t be face-offs and draws; a coin toss will determine possession to begin the game. Body contact/checks will be illegal.
Here are some of the guidelines on masks and social distancing:
Masks
For participants:
Should not be required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts or competitions, however, athletes, coaches, and officials should wear masks to the greatest extent possible;
Should wear face coverings that are not distracting;
Must wear face coverings when on the sideline, in the dugout, not actively involved in the competitions etc., and especially anytime … social distancing cannot be maintained;
Must wear face coverings when traveling to and from events using school transportation;
Support Local Journalism
In cheer, participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings;
For administrative staff and officials:
Should not be required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in the competition, however, athletes, coaches, and officials should wear masks to the greatest extent possible. (Example – game officials, ticket-takers, timers, and scorers);
Must wear face coverings when on the field, in the dugout etc., and especially anytime six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained;
Must wear facial coverings when at or interacting with the table, i.e. clock operators, scorers, announcers;
Must wear face coverings when working as or interacting with, field personnel i.e. chain crew, ball boys, game supervision;
For fans, working event staff, noncompeting participants and coaches;
Must wear face coverings at all times.
Social distancing
Social distancing of six feet should be maintained, when possible. There should be no hugging, high fives, handshakes or fist bumps;
Pre- and postgame handshakes will be eliminated;
Pregame meetings, if necessary and/or required, should be limited to essential personnel with every attempt to maintain the social distancing guidelines observed;
Postgame award ceremonies should be eliminated;
Whenever possible social distancing must be maintained on all sidelines;
Outdoor activities may require extending bench areas;
Indoor activities may require the use of bleachers or multiple levels of seating;
All fans stay at least six feet from people they do not live with;
Capacity limits will be enforced.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd