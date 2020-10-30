Virginia amends coronavirus restrictions, allowing high school sports, including basketball, to restart in December

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam eased some restrictions on recreational sports on Thursday, clearing the way for the Virginia High School League to return to play in December.

Northam made amendments to his executive order on temporary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, permitting indoor and outdoor recreational sports as long as the total number of attendees doesn’t exceed the lesser of 50% of occupancy load for the venue or 250 persons, and races or marathons with up to 1,000 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 250 or less.

Earlier guidance had said participants should maintain 10 feet of physical distance where practicable. That is not in the amended order, although the VHSL says social distancing of six feet should be maintained when possible.

VHSL executive director Billy Haun told The Times-Dispatch earlier this week that with plans it had submitted to the governor’s office and the state Department of Health, the league was track to begin practicing and playing games in December.

Winter sports are scheduled to begin practice Dec. 7-14 and begin playing games Dec. 21-Jan. 6, according to the revised format the VHSL executive committee approved in September.