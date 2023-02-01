Virginia high school cancels basketball season after 22-year-old poses as JV player during game

Churchland High School in Portsmouth has canceled the rest of the JV girls basketball season after a 22-year-old former assistant coach played in a game by pretending to be a 13-year-old player.

The story, first reported by WAVY television in Hampton Roads, has led to the cancellation of the season, and the television station reported that the team's head coach was fired.

The Truckers basketball team had one of its players, a 13-year-old, out of town at a club basketball tournament.

So instead, the 22-year-old former assistant coach, who WAVY reported as Arlisha Boykins, suited up and played in the game on Jan. 21 against Nansemond River.

Online records now show the game as a forfeit, with Nansemond River the winner. Prior to the game, Churchland had won four straight.

Boykins can be seen in video of the event posted by the NFHS Network, which broadcasts many high school games on the internet.

A school spokesperson told reporters the Churchland administration held a meeting and the players and parents opted to sit out the rest of the season.

WAVY reported that the parents of the player who was not in attendance have asked for an apology from the school division.

