Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces three Richmond area finalists for Student-Athlete Achievement Awards
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 16 finalists -- including three from the Richmond area -- for its 16th annual Student-Athlete Achievement Awards.

Caroline Bowe, a Midlothian High School senior, is joined by Collegiate junior Barrett Rowe and Dinwiddie senior Christopher Parham. A seven-member committee chose this year's finalists from a pool of 115 nominees. The awards "recognize high school student-athletes from Virginia that excel academically, athletically and in their communities," according to a press release. 

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the finalists and announce its Student-Athletes of the Year as well as scholarship recipients during a virtual ZOOM reception Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. broadcast live on the Hall's Facebook page. 

