Virginia Tech football coaches meet with Richmond area high school coaches, vow to 'invest in Virginia.'

The message from Virginia Tech associate head coach JC Price -- and the entire Hokies staff -- was clear.

"When Virginia Tech is good, it's because we're playing with your players," Price told a conference room filled with Richmond area high school football coaches Friday night at the downtown Marriott.

New Tech head coach Brent Pry and his entire staff stopped in Richmond to hold a "Chalk Talk / Social" with local high school coaches as part of their renewed emphasis on luring the state's top football recruits to Blacksburg.

Saturday, they'll continue down I-64 in a bus to Norfolk to do the same with coaches from the Hampton Roads area.

Pry said, since the day he was hired, his staff has discussed how important in-state recruiting is to the success of the program.

"We've made a promise we're going to invest in the state of Virginia, and this is a perfect example," he said, gesturing to more than 100 local coaches assembled around him.

"There's no question in my mind that the state of Virginia, the high schools, the communities, are the most important thing we do. ... And we're not just gonna talk the talk. We're here. This, tonight, is about us being here for you."

Coaches from myriad local programs including Hopewell, Hermitage, Dinwiddie, Highland Springs, L.C. Bird, Mechanicsville, King William and Colonial Heights, among others, were present.

Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre, the Region 5C co-coach of the year in his first season leading the Panthers, said he hopes talent from Richmond and across Virginia can be the foundation of success at Tech under Pry.

"It just shows that they care and they value the talent in this area. We as coaches, we love to come here and connect with the process and the vision," Jean-Pierre said.

He added that his staff will come away from the clinic with a renewed understanding of modern trends in the game and what sort of philosophies and schemes to teach their players in order to aid them in the recruiting process.

Seeing Tech coaches in Richmond instilled in Jean-Pierre confidence that Pry's staff knows what it takes to win in Virginia.

"When I see them making that effort, it tells me they know where the talent is and they want to win. Ultimately, you want to win in this area, you've to get the talent in this area," he said.

"Coach Pry has got some good energy," Jean-Pierre added. "I think he's going to do well in this area. He's really personable, I can tell he's got some grit in him and he's ready to get to work. I'm excited to see what he can do with Virginia Tech moving forward."

Pry said building strong relationships with local coaches will be the foundation upon which his program is built. He also admitted that Tech coaches haven't been as visible in years past as he'd like them to be.

That lack of visibility is a thing of the past, he said.

"Relationships with coaches in the area that were Hokies, that's where it starts," Pry said, noting connections with former Tech players like Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson and Manchester's Tom Hall.

"I knew those guys when I was at Penn State, and I know what Virginia Tech means to them. So if we can capitalize on that, get the relationships going with the coaches in this area, that's important. We're looking forward to growing those relationships."

Penn State has over recent years recruited Richmond well, and Pry said he's very familiar with the area, calling it "good turf for us."

"I know what good football is played here, I've seen it first-hand," Pry said.

"We won a bunch of games at Penn State with players from the state of Virginia that I was scratching my head saying 'Why aren't they going to Virginia Tech?' We'll fix that."

Pry said the majority of top talent is concentrated in recruiting centers like Richmond, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. But he's not limiting his focus on in-state recruits to those three areas.

"We've got to be in every corner of the state," he said.

"There's going to be players coming out of Giles County, there's going to be players who come out of Pulaski [County], there's going to be players from all over the state of Virginia. And if you're not in those schools and learning about these kids as eighth and ninth-graders, then you're going to fall behind."

Pry and his staff addressed the room, thanking coaches for being there and offered up food and drink before breaking into offensive and defensive sides of the room to talk schemes.

The offensive side of the room focused on the analytics of winning the turnover battle and generating explosive plays. Hokies coaches showed film of their players and opponents, and spoke about schematic principles like how to get your fastest players the ball in space.

Billy Mills, the head coach at Dinwiddie since 2005, said he was thrilled to "get out of the house and talk football." After being largely shut in for two years amid the pandemic, this was the first clinic Mills and his staff had attended since February 2020.

Mills pointed to a white board and said his Generals love to run the scheme coaches at the time had drawn up. "Little nuances," about how to present different philosophies to players are the key takeaways for Mills and his staff.

He added that he's been excited about the in-state emphasis he's seen from both Pry's staff at Tech and Tony Elliott's at UVA.

"The fact that they're coming after our Virginia kids, we just hadn't really seen that in the past few years," he said.

"You go to any Virginia community, half of 'em are Tech fans, half of 'em are UVA fans. When you've got one of your own out there, it makes it even more exciting. We've had some kids leave the state the past few years and you get to see them on TV, but it's not the same. When recruiters come in, we want Virginia and Virginia Tech, if they're good, to be the first. It's going to make football in our state better. I'm really excited about what they're doing."

Every position coach from Tech was present, and after the offensive and defensive talks, coaches broke into smaller position groups to draw up plays on whiteboards and share schematic and teaching philosophies.

All the while Pry milled about the crowd, patting coaches on backs, shaking hands, and building the relationships he said will be the backbone of his success in Blacksburg.

"For us right now it's about 'This is home. Virginia Tech is home,'" Pry said.

"There's no program in the state that embodies Virginia high school football more than Virginia Tech. Coach Frank Beamer built the program that way, and the relationships with the high school coaches and the success that Virginia kids have had at Virginia Tech, it's unparalleled."