Virtual prayer vigil and fundraiser set for Wednesday for Samar Lemons, the Henrico High School football player who sustained a neck fracture

A virtual prayer vigil and fundraiser will be held on Wednesday at 5:17 p.m. for Samar Lemons, the Henrico High School football player who sustained a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman.

The vigil and “$17 for #17 on the 17th” fundraiser will feature “community, faith and school leaders as we pray for healing and show support” for Lemons, who wore No. 17.

The event will be held virtually at www.facebook.com/rmzbcrva.

Donations can be made to a GoFundMe account -- www.gofundme.com/f/samars-road-to-walking -- that has been set up to help with medical expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon more than $54,000 of a $100,000 goal had been raised.

Henrico High principal Karin Castillo-Rose and activities director Rob Welch said in a social media post Monday morning that “Samar has been receiving the highest quality medical care at VCU Medical Center … for a neck fracture. While his injuries are serious in nature, the family hopes he will recover movement with time and perseverance.”

The GoFundMe account says “we believe that he will walk again and need YOU to believe it too. He wants to attend ODU in the fall and before the accident the Army after college to continue furthering his education.