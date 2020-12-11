VISAA also requiring athletes to wear masks in most sports

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association also will require athletes to wear masks during practice and in competitions in most sports, VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said Friday.

The Virginia High School League, which has predominantly public schools, announced similar restrictions Thursday, saying it will follow Virginia Department of Health guidelines that “during times of substantial COVID-19 activity VDH strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines.”

VHSL executive director Billy Haun, however, said are some sports in which masks should not be worn: cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling, and swimming and diving. The VISAA is adding indoor track, Kemper said.

The VHSL cited the department of health’s guidance, which said “there is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.”

The department of health also said that “if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.”