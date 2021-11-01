 Skip to main content
VISAA and VHSL football ratings for local regions
VISAA and VHSL football ratings for local regions

Hopewell at Thomas Dale football game

Thomas Dale’s Ethan Minter held on to the ball against Hopewell’s Kevin Kicks in the Knights’ home win Friday night. Minter rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

VHSL football ratings

The Virginia High School League rating scale determines qualification and seeding for the playoffs. Top eight in each region make playoffs. These ratings have been updated per the VHSL's Nov. 1 ratings release.

Region 6A Rec Rating

1. Oscar Smith 7-1 33.5

2. Western Branch 8-2 29.8

3. Thomas Dale 7-1 29.75

4. Manchester 6-2 29.25

5. Ocean Lakes 5-3 27.63

6. James River 5-4 26.33

7. Franklin County 4-5 25.44

8. Cosby 3-6 23.22

9. Kellam 3-6 22.56

10. Grassfield 1-8 20.44

11. Landstown 1-6 19.43

Region 5C Rec Rating

1. Highland Springs 7-2 30.56

2. Midlothian 7-1 28.75

3. Hermitage 7-2 27.67

4. Douglas Freeman 7-2 26.67

5. L.C. Bird 3-3 26.17

6. Glen Allen 4-4 24.13

7. Mills Godwin 3-6 22

8. Prince George 2-6 21.88

9. J.R. Tucker 4-4 21.75

10. Clover Hill 2-7 20.22

11. Meadowbrook 0-8 17.25

12. Deep Run 0-9 16.44

Region 4B Rec Rating

1. Dinwiddie 7-0 30

2. King George 8-0 29.75

3. Matoaca 8-1 28.78

4. Varina 7-1 28.13

5. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7-2 26.67

6. Chancellor 4-2 25.17

7. Powhatan 6-3 25.11

8. Hanover 4-4 23.13

9. Monacan 5-4 22.89

10. Spotsylvania 5-4 22.78

11. Atlee 5-4 22.44

12. Courtland 4-4 22.38

13. Huguenot 1-6 19.57

14. Eastern View 4-5 19.22

15. Henrico 2-8 18.6

16. George Wythe 1-7 17.75

17. Mechanicsville 2-7 17.56

Region 3A Rec Rating

1. Phoebus 9-0 31.33

2. York 8-1 26.56

3. Lafayette 7-1 26.38

4. Lake Taylor 5-4 23.67

5. Booker T. Washington 5-3 22.5

6. Hopewell 4-3 21.71

7. Tabb 4-5 20.33

8. New Kent 4-5 19

9. Petersburg 3-5 18.63

10. Southampton 4-3 18.57

11. I.C. Norcom 1-5 18.17

12. Lakeland 2-6 17.5

13. Colonial Heights 2-6 16.38

14. Park View 1-6 13.43

Region 3B Rec Rating

1. Meridian (George Mason) 7-2 24.3

2. Brentsville District 7-2 23.89

3. Goochland 5-4 20.89

4. James Monroe 4-5 20

5. Culpeper County 4-6 18.8

6. Skyline 2-6 16.75

7. Warren County 3-6 16.67

8. Armstrong 1-7 14.88

9. William Monroe 2-6 14.63

10. Manassas Park 0-9 14.11

11. Caroline 0-9 14

Region 2A Rec Rating

1. Nottoway 8-0 26

2. King William 7-1 23.63

3. Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) 6-1 23

4. Poquoson 4-4 20.75

5. Amelia County 7-2 20.67

6. Greensville 5-2 20.57

7. Brunswick 3-2 18.4

8. Randolph-Henry 4-4 16.88

9. Bruton 3-6 14.78

10. John Marshall 0-5 14

11. Nandua 2-5 13.29

12. Prince Edward 2-7 12.44

13. Windsor 0-8 11

14. Bluestone 0-7 10.14

14. Arcadia 0-8 10

VISAA football ratings

The top six on the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association rating scale are eligible for playoff consideration. Four of the six teams make the playoffs, and those are selected by a committee. The four teams can be seeded in any order.

Division I Rec Rating

1. St. Christopher's 9-0 6.38

2. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes 7-2 11.33

3. Trinity Episcopal 6-3 9.89

4. Benedictine 5-3 9

5. Collegiate 5-4 7.89

6. Norfolk Academy 4-4 6.5

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

