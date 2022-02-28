VISAA basketball playoffs: Brackets released after Steward wins TCIS, St. Chris runner up in Prep League

The VISAA met Sunday to determine playoff seeding and schedules for boys and girls Divisions I, II and III, with brackets released Monday and available on the VISAA website.

On the boys side in Division I, Benedictine is the No. 6 seed and will host unseeded Woodberry Forest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round with the winner headed for a quarterfinal matchup Wednesday with No. 3 Bishop O'Connell.

St. Christopher's is the No. 8 seed, the Saints host Catholic High Tuesday at 6:30 with the winner headed to top-seeded St. Paul VI in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Collegiate is unseeded and plays No. 7 Flint Hill Tuesday, the winner of that game heads to No. 2 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes Wednesday.

The boys VISAA Division I semifinals are Friday at 7 and 8:45 p.m. at Virginia State. Saturday's championship game, also at Virginia State, is scheduled for 4 p.m.

In the boys Division II, Steward is the No. 4 seed and receives a bye into Wednesday's quarterfinal round where the Spartans will host either Virginia Episcopal or Atlantic Shores at 7:30 p.m.

The Division II semifinals are Friday at Virginia State at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m., with the final slated for Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Division III, Richmond Christian is the No. 2 seed and will host host either Christ Chapel or Broadwater Academy in Wednesday's quarterfinals are 7 p.m. at Richard Bland College. Friday's semifinals are set to tip off at noon and 1:45 p.m. at Virginia State, with the title game to be played Saturday at noon.

On the girls side of Division I, Saint Gertrude is the No. 4 seed and will host either No. 12 Collegiate or No. 5 Catholic in Wednesday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. St. Catherine's is the No. 9 seed and plays at No. 8 Flint Hill in Tuesday's first round. The semifinals (3:30 and 5:15 p.m.) are Friday and the championship game is Saturday (2 p.m.) at Benedictine's McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion.

In the girls Division II bracket, Steward is the No. 2 seed and will host either No. 7 Oakcrest School or No. 10 Fredericksburg Christian in Wednesday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. The semifinals are Friday at 7 and 8:45 p.m., and the championship Saturday at 4 p.m., all at Benedictine.

St. Christopher's falls to STAB in Prep League final

After defeating Collegiate 50-47 Friday in the Prep league semifinals, St. Christopher's fell to top-seeded St. Anne's-Belfield 53-51 in Saturday's championship game.

Keishawn Pulley led the Saints with 15 points, and Brandon Jennings scored 14.

Steward boys capture TCIS crown

The Steward boys defeated Catholic High 57-49 in Saturday's TCIS championship game.

Cam Gregory was named tournament MVP, and Curtis Blair III and Sam Roberson both made the all-tournament team.