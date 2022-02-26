VISAA basketball playoffs: Richmond Christian, 6-10 Highsmith primed for state tournament run

The VISAA released its final poll of the regular season Thursday, and a Richmond Christian team that has gone 15-1 in conference and played one of the tougher schedules around currently sits in the No. 2 spot for Division III.

The Warriors began their conference tournament with a 90-44 win over Brunswick Academy, and were scheduled to play Kenston Forest in the semifinals Friday night at Richard Bland College, with the conference title game slated for Saturday, also at Richard Bland.

The VISAA will meet Sunday to officially determine seeding for Divisions I, II and III, with state tournament play commencing next week.

Leading the charge for coach Gerald Bland's Warriors are 6-10 senior center CJ Highsmith; and senior guards Khalil Ward, Mack Hicks and Tre'Jean Calloway.

Highsmith averages 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, using his standout length to protect the rim and dominate in the paint. He's receiving interest from Division II and III programs, Bland said.

"He plays extremely hard, he's a rim-runner," Bland said of Highsmith, who's been at Richmond Christian since middle school.

"He sets the tone defensively, makes teams second-guess themselves going into the paint. But he's more of stretch four in my opinion, he likes to shoot the 3 too."

Ward (12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, three blocks per game), Calloway (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Hicks (12 points, three rebounds) have spread the scoring responsibility around pretty evenly, Bland said, adding that all of his players are "gym rats" with the collective goal of winning a state title.

"Any given game, one of these guys could get 25 [points]," Bland said.

Ward is a versatile, physical guard who sets the tone for the Warriors on both ends of the floor. Calloway is a 5-foot-5 point guard who excels at protecting the ball, Bland called him "our bulldog." Hicks is a knockdown shooter who the Warriors look to in key late-game situations.

Richmond Christian has played some of the area's top programs (Benedictine, Steward, St. Christopher's and Trinity Episcopal among them) this season, and Bland said the rugged schedule has set his program up for a state title run.

"My goal is to play every bigger school in this area," he said, adding that all of those games have been on the road. "I wanted the guys to go into their building in a hostile environment and perform. Doing that has prepared us for the state tournament. That was the whole reasoning behind it."

Bland added that "the ball does not deflate here at Richmond Christian," saying commitment to his program has become a collective year-round effort.

His Warriors took a mere two days off after the end of last season.

"Ever day, that's what I've built the program off of, just constantly working," he said. "Everybody that's been successful this year, it's because they've been gym rats all during the offseason."

Elsewhere in the final regular-season VISAA poll, St. Paul VI was first in Division I with 108 votes. Benedictine led local representatives with 61 votes to put the Cadets in the No. 6 spot. St. Christopher's was eighth with 39 votes, and Collegiate ninth with 35 votes.

In Division II, Blue Ridge was first with 108 votes. Steward was fourth with 81 votes.

And in Division III, The Carmel School was fifth with 70 votes, Banner Christian sixth at 62 and Church Hill Academy eighth with 50 votes.