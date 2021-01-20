VISAA decides not to hold state wrestling tournament

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will not hold a state wrestling tournament, although schools have the option to hold an unsanctioned invitational, VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said.

The VISAA announced in late November that it planned to hold state championship tournaments for private schools in basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during the winter season, with schools having open invitations to participate instead of qualifying. The association indicated then it wouldn’t hold a state tournament for wrestling, but that decision was reviewed.

Kemper said the VISAA executive committee decided Tuesday to cancel the wrestling tournament because COVID cases around the state have been rising, it’s considered a higher-risk sport by the National Federation of State High School Associations, and the committee didn’t think there would be enough teams.

Kemper said there are about 30 private schools wrestling. Only a few indicated they’d be willing to participate in a state tournament, he said. He also said “it’s hard to mandate testing, but we were going to do that if we had the tournament, and the schools were going to have to pay for that.”