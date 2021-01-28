VISAA opts to hold virtual invitational meet for indoor track

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will hold a virtual invitational meet for indoor track and field instead of a state meet, VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said.

Kemper said in an email the VISAA won’t hold an in-person meet because of “the need to wear masks and the few schools who appear to be participating in indoor track and field this winter.”

“The reason we cannot hold a virtual state championship akin to swimming and diving is that not all indoor tracks are equivalent in terms of length, sharpness of turns, banked versus not banked, polar bear meets versus indoor meets, etc.,” Kemper said. “Also, finding a space to host the event under [the] governor’s restriction on number of participants/spectators in indoor spaces has been a challenge. Therefore, we recommend an end-of-season meet where we give certificates to the top three finishers in each event.”

The virtual track meet is scheduled for Feb. 20.

The VISAA had planned to hold state championship tournaments for private schools in basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving, with schools having open invitations to participate instead of qualifying. The association decided not to hold a state wrestling tournament, although schools have the option to hold an unsanctioned invitational.