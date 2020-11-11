VISAA releases guidelines for winter sports

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its guidelines for playing winter sports, with similarities to guidelines recently set out by the Virginia High School League.

The VISAA announced earlier that it plans to hold state championship tournaments for basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during the winter season, with schools having open invitations to participate instead of qualifying.

The VISAA indicated then it wouldn’t hold a state tournament for wrestling, which is considered higher risk by the National Federation of State High School Associations during the coronavirus pandemic. But VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said that is being reviewed.

Under the VISAA guidelines, social distancing measures are to be observed, with no pregame or postgame handshakes, first bumps or personal touch exchanges; athletes not actively participating in a game or meet must wear face masks; and coaches and everyone inside a facility must wear a mask.

Among the guidance:

• In basketball, there are no jump balls; the visiting team gets the first possession of the game and a coin toss determines possession in overtime. Game balls must be sanitized before the game and must be sanitized or replaced during timeouts and between quarters.