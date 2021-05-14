VISAA state tournaments set to begin

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's state tournaments are about to get underway.

• Baseball starts May 17, with the semifinals at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights on May 20 (Division III) and May 21 (Divisions I and II). The finals for all divisions are at Shepherd Stadium May 22.

• Softball begins May 18, with the semifinals May 20 and the finals May 21 at Dinwiddie Sports Complex.

• Boys lacrosse commences May 15, with the semifinals on May 21 and the finals on May 22 at higher seeds.

• Girls lacrosse starts May 18, with the semifinals May 21 and finals May 22 at River City Sportsplex.

• Girls soccer also starts May 18. The semifinals are May 21 and the finals May 22 at Glover Park.

• Boys tennis begins May 18. The semifinals are May 21 and the finals May 22 at higher seeds.

• Boys and girls track and field is May 21 and May 22 at Sports Backers Stadium.

• Golf is May 24 at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.