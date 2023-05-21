After winning a thrilling VISAA Division I baseball semifinal 2-1 over Paul VI on Friday night, top-seeded Benedictine fell to reigning champs Cape Henry 6-2 in Saturday evening's championship game at Shepherd Stadium.

Cadets pitcher Daniel Lingle tossed a complete game in the win over Paul VI. A William & Mary recruit, Lingle struck out six while allowing one run on four hits, and went 2-for-3 at the plate including what proved the game-winning two-RBI single in the sixth inning.

Benedictine coach Sean Ryan said Lingle dealt with a stress fracture in his arm early in the season, and throughout the season had been building back to full strength.

"He picked the right night to pitch his best game of the year," Ryan said, adding that his staff had only in the past couple weeks decided to let Lingle hit for himself while pitching.

"And he came up with the biggest hit of the season for us, a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and the bases loaded to give us the 2-1 win.

"He's been through a lot. I was happy for him to end (the season) the way that he did. He was so instrumental in us winning the 2021 state championship by picking up saves at Shepherd Stadium in the semifinal and the final, just as a sophomore. So he's had a really tremendous run at Shepherd Stadium."

The Cadets closed their season 24-8-1.The Dolphins won their second consecutive VISAA Division I crown.

Ryan said Cape Henry junior Parker Wight, a James Madison recruit, was the difference offensively in the championship game. He homered, tripled and singled, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Benedictine had its opportunities offensively, Ryan said, but its bats went cold at the wrong time with 10 runners left on base. Cadets juniors Elijah Coston and Riley Roarty (Old Dominion recruit) each had a double to produce the first Cadets run, and the other came on an infield hit.

"We just couldn't seem to get the big hit when we needed it, even though at times we hit the ball hard right at people," Ryan said, adding that his group was in the game the whole way, but couldn't push across the key runs in the big moments.

Roarty and sophomore Jake Wise, who won nine game this season, gave Benedictine some strong innings on the mound.

"Unfortunately, some of those hard-hit balls didn't fall for us," Ryan said.

"Cape Henry played a really clean game and didn't make many mistakes, and that's how you end up being a two-time state champion."

Benedictine plays a demanding schedule, with games against the state's best bunched up in quick succession. Despite the title-game outcome, Ryan was left with a strong sense of pride in looking back on his group's season as the Cadets earned the top seed at the state tournament.

"To end up with 24 wins with that sort of schedule says a lot about the talent and makeup of our team," Ryan said.

"They faced a lot of challenges and they overcame a lot of really good opponents to put themselves in a position to win a state title. So I can't say how proud I am of the group. It was a fun year. We were hoping to get that last one, but it doesn't diminish the fact that we won 24 games with one of the hardest schedules in the state."

Collegiate (21-5-1) fell to Cape Henry 5-3 in the other semifinal on Friday after St. Christopher's (14-9) fell to the Dolphins 6-5 in the quarterfinal earlier in the week.

Track and field

St. Catherine's narrowly missed out on a state championship, and the Collegiate boys finished second in Division I with 64.42 points at Friday and Saturday's VISAA track and field meet at Sports Backers Stadium.

The Saints finished with 112 points, just four off of state champs The Potomac School with 116 points. The Collegiate girls placed fourth at 95.33 points. Trinity Episcopal (14 points) and Saint Gertrude (10 points) were 13th and 14th, respectively.

Trinity Episcopal and Saint Christopher's placed fifth in the boys team standings with 50.42 points apiece, and Benedictine was 10th at 28 points.

The Veritas girls and Banner Christian boys were the top local finishers in Division II with 30 points, good for ninth place, and 20 points, good for 11th place, respectively.

Local individual champions

Girls

200: Hampton Turton, St. Catherine's, 25.55; Caroline Wulff, St. Catherine's, 11:43.72; 100-H: Piper Shannon, St. Catherine's, 16.47; 300-H: Piper Shannon, St. Catherine's, 48.35; 4x800 relay: Collegiate (R. Ferrell, G. Ferrell, Wells, Harris), 9:53.34; TJ: Aseye Gatty, St. Catherine's, 35-1.75; DT: Gabi Deglau, Collegiate, 134-7; SP: Gabi Deglau, Collegiate, 328-0.5.

Boys

200: William Hoffler, Trinity Episcopal, 21.76; 400: Nathan Sims, Trinity Episcopal, 49.36; 1600: Stan Craig, Collegiate, 4:17.83; 3200: Stan Craig, Collegiate, 9:29.79; PV: Victor Olesen, Saint Christopher's, 15-6.

Photos: Remembering Jim Brown (1936-2023)