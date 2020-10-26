VISAA to hold state tournaments for basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during winter season

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced Monday that it plans to hold state championship tournaments for basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during the winter season, with schools having open invitations to participate instead of qualifying.
A release from the VISAA said its executive committee unanimously approved recommendations from it winter sports competition committee to have postseason events for those sports, which are considered moderate risk by the National Federation of State High School Associations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wrestling, like football, is considered higher risk by the NFHS. VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said the organization won’t hold a state wrestling event unless the higher-risk designation changes.
The VISAA conducts state championship events for private schools in the state. The organization did not sanction any postseason events for fall sports.
Private schools can choose if they want to play certain sports and when their seasons start. Kemper said they’ll also be able to choose playing in what’s “more of an invitational state tournament.”
“We have 14 boarding schools,” he said. “They’re leaving [school] before Thanksgiving, and they’re not coming back until after January. If they had to play so many games … they might not have a chance to qualify and they might have a team that should be involved with it. So we’re going to try to find a way to do all that.
“Then we have some schools that are using the hybrid schedule and are not starting to play until January. They’re going to play six weeks in January in winter sports and then have fall sports and then have spring sports. It gives them an opportunity to choose. If they want to be part of the state tournament, they can still be part of the state tournament for the winter.”
Kemper said the boys and girls basketball tournaments will be held Feb. 23-27. Indoor track will be held Feb. 20, and swimming and diving will be held Feb. 19-20.
Safety protocols for each sport are scheduled to be released Nov. 6. Guidelines for postseason participation will be determined by the committees for winter sports and individual sports and released on Dec. 1.
The Virginia High School League’s executive committee voted in September that all winter sports in public schools can start practice and play games in December.
In the rearranged calendar, the winter season will be followed by fall sports and spring sports. Teams will play 60% of their normal regular-season games, with a shortened time frame for regional playoffs and two rounds of state playoffs.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd