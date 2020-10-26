VISAA to hold state tournaments for basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during winter season

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced Monday that it plans to hold state championship tournaments for basketball, indoor track, and swimming and diving during the winter season, with schools having open invitations to participate instead of qualifying.

A release from the VISAA said its executive committee unanimously approved recommendations from it winter sports competition committee to have postseason events for those sports, which are considered moderate risk by the National Federation of State High School Associations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestling, like football, is considered higher risk by the NFHS. VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said the organization won’t hold a state wrestling event unless the higher-risk designation changes.

The VISAA conducts state championship events for private schools in the state. The organization did not sanction any postseason events for fall sports.

Private schools can choose if they want to play certain sports and when their seasons start. Kemper said they’ll also be able to choose playing in what’s “more of an invitational state tournament.”