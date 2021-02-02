VISAA will offer invitational state basketball tournament with strict protocols

After surveying schools, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will offer an invitational state tournament for boys and girls basketball in all three divisions during the week of Feb. 22.
Protocols will require wearing a mask while participating and testing players for COVID-19, VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said.
Kemper said he won’t know how many schools will be involved until invitations are sent out Thursday. The finals will be played at Benedictine, either all on Feb. 27 or split on Feb. 27 and 28.
Also ...
• Saint Gertrude senior guard Nan Kerner scored her 1,000th career point Saturday.
• Trinity Episcopal senior Sara Placide recently committed to play college soccer at Catholic University.
