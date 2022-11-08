Volleyball regionals: Midlothian girls, Glen Allen boys claim Region 5C crowns. Atlee girls win thriller over Hanover in 4B semis.

Only once the writing was on the wall as Tatum Evans slammed home her 12th and final kill did Midlothian girls volleyball coach Sherman Chung allow himself a fist pump and a cheer.

Evans, a senior outside hitter, captain and Virginia Tech commit, gave her Trojans a 23-12 lead on her final spike in the third set of Monday night's Region 5C championship match at Glen Allen against Deep Run, drawing a rare celebration from her typically reserved coach.

And the emphatic kill deserved a response, as it put a bow on a dominant performance by Midlo (23-0). Evans commanded the net alongside fellow hitters Halle Phelps, Reagan McAdams and Hannah Ball, and libero Brooke Eslinger flew all over the court defensively to help their Trojans remain unbeaten and capture a region title with a 3-0 win over the Wildcats (18-2).

"They keep themselves focused, our practices are so hard, they hold each other accountable and they enjoy competing," Chung said when asked how his squad has stayed focused and consistent while dropping just four sets all season, two in a 3-2 win over VISAA power St. Catherine's and one apiece to strong Cosby and Clover Hill teams.

"At our practices they're trying to beat each other constantly. It makes them better, it's fun how much they want to compete. Even in practice, they hate to lose."

That competitive fire was evident Monday after Deep Run jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set.

Back-to-back strong kills by Ball and Evans, who totaled 12 kills apiece, got Midlo on track. Then a spike by Phelps, who finished with five kills alongside McAdams, gave the Trojans their first lead at 4-3, and they were off an running from there, winning each set in convincing fashion, though the Wildcats pushed them with a late run in the second.

Eslinger flew about with reckless abandon diving for digs. Her anchoring presence along with constant collective communication during points helped Midlo keep the Wildcats from sustaining any sort of offensive runs.

"She (Eslinger) never gives up on a ball, and the other players see that like 'If she's flying all over the court, I can do the same thing,'" Chung said.

"She brings that energy on the court constantly."

Though Evans' talent shone throughout with key kills and aces in big moments, and Ball, McAdams and Phelps controlled the front of the net, Chung said Midlo's greatest strength is its ability to attack from anywhere on the court.

"We've got so many good players on this team," Chung said.

"All our players do so many special things in their own right. But Tatum (Evans) is that soft spoken leader, like 'OK, get on my back if you need to every once and awhile.' But we don't have to because we have so many other people that can terminate."

The Wildcats, led by senior outside hitter Grace Ward, junior middle Addison Dodge and senior setter Stephanie Greco, have lost only to the Trojans this season.

Deep Run could get another crack at Midlo in the state semifinals next Tuesday should the two advance past the Region 5B champion and runner-up, respectively, in Saturday's Class 5 quarterfinals.

Chung said his team had three goals going into the year -- to go undefeated, win a regional title ...

"And the state championship is goal three, that's what we've got our sites toward," he said. "We're going to see a lot of good teams. ... I think they have the confidence that they can get it done."

Deep Run 17 20 12 - 0

Midlothian 25 25 25 - 3

Atlee girls come back to stun Hanover

By Rob Witham

Special correspondent

After seeing a Set 2 lead wither away against archrival Hanover Monday night, the Atlee Raiders seemed out of sorts. A reminder from their head coach got them back on track.

“I reminded them what we’ve preached all season, which is no plays off,” Raiders head coach Kasey Ogden said. “The first two sets, we were tentative, nervous, and we let (Hanover) in our heads.”

The slate wiped clean, the Raiders roared back to force a tiebreaker, then took control late for a 15-11 victory to send Atlee, the third seed in Class 4, Region B, to Wednesday’s final at top seeded King George. The Hawks, stunned by the comeback, saw their season end on their home floor at 19-5.

Hanover easily took Set 1 25-15, then fell behind Atlee (19-5) in the second set before finishing on a 7-2 run for a 25-21 win. The Raiders used timely serving and defense to keep Hanover at bay for a 25-19 Set 3 victory, then used a 9-0 run late in the fourth set to erase a Hawks lead and hold on for a 25-23 triumph.

A Jade Collier ace gave Hanover a 4-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but the next five points belonged to the Raiders, who grabbed the lead for good at 5-4. On match point, Morgan Crawford sent the ball down to the floor in Hanover’s midcourt to set off a celebration from the hundreds of Atlee fans who made the short trip to lessen the Hawks’ home-court advantage.

“A huge shout out to our crowd. They made it seem like a home game,” Ogden noted. “Even when we were down, they never gave up.”

Crawford propelled the Atlee offense with 25 kills, 17 digs and a pair of blocks while Ella Balderson registered 42 assists, adding 14 digs and five kills. Avery Flaherty’s performance was important as well, adding seven kills and four aces.

For Hanover, senior Hayden Shuber had 41 assists and 10 digs, while Campbell Woods had a game-high 30 kills as well as 20 digs and six blocks. Elizabeth Patina added 11 kills while Leslie Currie registered 18 digs.

The Raiders now travel to top-seeded King George for the region championship Wednesday.

Glen Allen boys sweep Deep Run for region crown

One of the main focuses for Glen Allen boys volleyball coach Kevin Hoy is keeping his unbeaten Jaguars hungry.

Having dropped just two sets all season, complacency could be as much an adversary as any opponent for the reigning Class 5 champs. So the 20-0 Jags try to approach every point as if its their last.

"It's definitely one of our main focuses, trying to go out as if every single match, every single point matters," Hoy said after his squad defeated rival Deep Run in straight sets Monday at Glen Allen to claim the Region 5C title and move another step closer to defending their state crown.

"It's just reminding them that any team on any night can be dangerous."

Most dangerous of the Jags offensive weapons Monday was senior 6-foot-2 hitter Andrew Onusconich. who racked up 11 kills, nine digs and a block to lead the charge.

His younger brother, Jacob Onusconich, stepped in as a freshman setter to contribute right away this season, an accelerated development which Hoy said has helped to free the pieces around him.

"His development as a freshman has been very pivotal to our success so far," Hoy said of the younger Onusconich (say on-ah-scon-ich).

Libero Riley Irmen totaled 19 digs to pace Glen Allen defensively, and imposing 6-foot-3 middle Duncan Rutkowski controlled the net with some gym-rattling spikes and emphatic blocks.

"He is passionate, he's an emotional leader for our team for sure," Hoy said of Rutkowski. "When he gets ahold of one you can't help but get excited."

Glen Allen will host the Region 5B runner-up Saturday while Deep Run travels to the 5B champ. If both win, they would meet again in the state semifinals next Tuesday.

"Very proud of them, we had a team that we knew was good enough to do this," Hoy said. "But we have a lot of work left that matters to us, so we're hoping we'll get there all the way."

Deep Run 19 16 17 - 0

Glen Allen 25 25 25 - 3