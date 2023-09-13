With a 2-year win streak and a restructured team, Midlothian girls volleyball take one step at a time

Dressed in matching navy Midlothian volleyball practice shirts, knee pads and volleyball court shoes, senior captains Hannah Ball and Alex Mazulewicz run into the main gym at Midlo and head over to the girls volleyball side.

The girls and boys volleyball teams split the gym in half and practice at the same time. Both are in warmups, volleyballs flying every which way. The lady Trojans are in their final round of warmups as head coach Sherman Chung is chatting on the side.

Ball and Mazulewicz, standing away from the main practice area, jump in the air, high-five each other, and shout with joy. Then, in routine, they join the rest of the team for another grueling practice.

For Midlothian, the defending Class 5 state champs, practices are as hard - and competitive - as games.

This drive has built the Trojans into a volleyball dynasty, with a two-year winning streak dating back to 2021.

"The consistency just grows year to year as far as how competitive they are," Chung said. "(JV coach Whitney DiFrischia) does a great job of kind of building that in JV. In practice, they get chirpy with each other. You know, I'm okay with that. Because at least I know they care and they're competitive."

Last year's championship team was packed with experience. All-Metro player of the year Tatum Evans led the six seniors at Midlothian to a title. Meanwhile, the junior varsity was evolving and training.

Now, most of that JV team has been promoted to varsity. The Trojans have nine sophomores this season, making up over half the roster.

"They're a talented group," Chung said. "Even after this year, no matter how we do this year, we're pretty good."

Midlothian's balancing a different team, a younger one, with the program expectation of first a regional championship and then a state title.

Chung said there's no talk of a repeat among the group because everyone understands this group is different than the previous squad

But with a younger team - where more than half have never played in the postseason - leadership is needed.

All-Metro selections Ball and Mazulewicz step onto the court after their high-five.

"They're all so cute," Ball said. "They're also like, supportive, which is nice."

The two captains, like most on the Midlo volleyball roster, have known Chung and his coaching staff for years. For the past six years, they've been playing with him at River City Volleyball Club and have grown to understand him, his system and what his expectations are.

Ball said she was even a little scared of him at first but now she couldn't see herself growing up with anyone else.

"He's a great person," Mazulewicz said. "He's gonna give constructive criticism about stuff. So telling me what I need to do without breaking me down."

Ball was first-team All-Metro last season while Mazulewicz was a second-team selection. Both have fond memories of that state title run but agree with Chung that this is a completely different Midlothian team. Therefore, they have to treat it that way.

But with a two-year winning streak on their backs, the two admitted there was pressure to maintain the expectation.

"It's definitely scary," Mazulewicz said, "like going into each day like 'Ya, cool, uphold the record.' But it's been really fun to play at this level."

Chung said his team didn't have any new players transfer in this season, and that was a surprise.

He added that Richmond's volleyball scene is only getting better each year and that's already apparent early this season. Midlo beat Cosby 3-1 on Sept. 5, and Chung acknowledged the Trojans wouldn't have dropped that one set in past seasons. He accredited the Titans' grittiness.

"Situational volleyball, you got to finish," Chung said. "The Richmond area is always getting more competitive. It's always getting better. And honestly, Cosby pushed us."

Because of the expectation and talent level at Midlo, Chung said sometimes it's hard for younger players to break onto the court and win starting spots. So at the end of the day, it goes back to those practices.

"Every team brings their all to us," Ball said. "We're known as a threat. Everyone's bringing their best against us, which has been helpful for us as well, because we're growing as a team."