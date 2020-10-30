VSHL releases guidelines for high school sports, to resume in December, after Northam eases COVID-19 restrictions

"We intend to play high school sports," Henrico County schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said in an email. "Over the course of the next month, we will make sure that we have met all VHSL guidelines to practice and play."

Chesterfield County schools spokesperson Tim Bullis said in an email that the county school system’s plan “is to review these new VHSL guidelines and the VDOE/VDH information with our local risk management team to see what can be adapted at each school site with our existing programs. In the meantime, our high schools have had active voluntary conditioning sessions that started in September, and we will follow the existing VHSL protocols for out-of-season conditioning until the projected VHSL opening dates in December changes the format.”

Hanover County schools spokesperson Chris Whitley said in an email that his school system was evaluating the VHSL’s guidance but had not made a final decision. A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools was checking on its position. A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools did not respond to an email.