Walk-off sac fly lifts Glen Allen over Midlothian in thrilling 5B softball final; Cosby rolls to 6A title

Emerson Aiken saw the end of her high school season, and career, flash before her teary eyes.

It happened when Glen Allen softball's senior ace and talisman found her team down 3-2 in extra innings at the end of Friday's Region 5B championship. Visiting Midlothian (11-3) had just taken the lead in the top of the eighth on Amanda Lanyon's RBI single, and it was do-or-die time for the Jaguars in the bottom of the frame.

Glen Allen (15-0) put runners on second and third with one down when sophomore outfielder Alyssa Meharg stepped to the plate. She lifted a fly ball to right field, deep enough for the tying run to score. But the throw home took an odd hop past the catcher, allowing the winning run to cross the plate and sending the Glen Allen dugout and stands into hysterics to cap off a thrilling 4-3 win.

"I had tears in my eyes, but it was tears of complete emotion toward my team," Aiken said. "I had full confidence in her [Meharg] and when that second run came around my heart kind of just stopped, but then it was complete joy."

Meharg said she'd been pulling her head out on swings in her other at-bats, but kept it down when it counted most.