Walk-off sacrifice fly lifts Glen Allen over Midlothian in 5B softball final; Cosby rolls to 6A title

Emerson Aiken saw the end of her high school season, and career, flash before her teary eyes.
It happened when Glen Allen softball’s senior ace and talisman found her team down 3-2 in extra innings at the end of Friday’s Region 5B championship. Visiting Midlothian (11-3) had just taken the lead in the top of the eighth on Amanda Lanyon’s RBI single, and it was do-or-die time for the Jaguars in the bottom of the frame.
Glen Allen (15-0) put runners on second and third with one down when sophomore outfielder Alyssa Meharg stepped to the plate. She lifted a fly to right field, deep enough for the tying run to score. But the throw home took an odd hop past the catcher, allowing the winning run to cross the plate and sending the Glen Allen dugout and stands into hysterics to cap a 4-3 win.
“I had tears in my eyes, but it was tears of complete emotion toward my team,” Aiken said. “I had full confidence in her [Meharg] and when that second run came around my heart kind of just stopped, but then it was complete joy.”
Meharg said she’d been pulling her head out on swings in her other at-bats, but kept it down when it counted most.
“I got up there like ‘We’re down, and I have to produce for my team,’” said a breathless Meharg as her Jaguars raised the region title trophy behind her. “I had a great mindset and just swung for the fences.”
Meharg’s heroics capped a back-and-forth thriller in front of 200-plus attendees packing the stands, lining both foul lines and sitting in folding chairs along Glen Allen’s sloping hill beyond the outfield fence. A raucous 5B baseball final on the adjacent field combined with pristine weather and a colorful sunset to complete a picturesque scene.
Midlothian hurler Cassie Grizzard, a junior verbally committed to Louisville, matched Aiken, a Michigan signee, pitch for pitch. Trojans star shortstop Abbie Campbell, who’s set to play at recent talk of the town James Madison, kicked things off with a solo shot to right-center to put Midlothian up 1-0 in the top of the first. Campbell didn’t see another strike the rest of the game, and scored all three Trojans runs.
“She’s just a winner,” Midlothian coach Adam Layton said of Campbell. “She always steps up in big moments.”
That lead held until the bottom of the fourth, which Glen Allen junior shortstop Mia Betts started by reaching on an error, advancing to second on a wild pitch then stealing third. Betts scored on a fielder’s choice, then sophomore third baseman Kaylee Garner tripled in a run to give Glen Allen its first lead at 2-1.
Grizzard helped herself out in the top of the sixth, working the count to 3-2 in a gutsy plate appearance with two down and Campbell on second. The lefty slapped a fastball down the left-field line for a game-tying double. That deadlock held through the seventh until Lanyon, who also had a diving grab in center in the second, put the Trojans up 3-2 in the eighth to set up the final sequence.
With his team’s season hanging in the balance, Glen Allen first-year coach Chris Cauthorne told his Jaguars “It’s either quit now or win the game.”
“And then Emerson stepped in and said ‘I believe in you, let’s do it right here,’” Cauthorne said after his team gave him a sneaky Gatorade bath.
“They’re great, they play together, they’re awesome. Em [Aiken] is a huge leader for this team and they all rally around her.”
Layton told his Trojans after the game how proud he was of the class they showed in the heat of competition.
“It’s just awesome to be around a group of kids like that,” Layton said. “Definitely proud of them, it’s been a while since Midlo had gotten this far in the playoffs. And they’ve started a tradition, we’ve got a lot of good players from eighth grade on up, so should be a good future.”
Glen Allen will travel to Region A champion Nansemond River (Suffolk) on Tuesday with the right to host a June 26 Class 5 state title game on the line.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim