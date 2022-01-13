Ward, Foreman among Richmond athletes stepping up to challenge of the VA Showcase

Canning said Ward feeds off the challenge provided by a meet like this, but his approach has been different as a senior. Those changes could be what propels Ward toward his ultimate goals.

“He knows going into a meet like this, there’s gotta be X, Y or Z. He’s a step ahead of us when it comes to telling him what to do,” said Canning, who is bringing 16 Bird athletes to Virginia Beach. “His leadership skills have changed, which have made him a better athlete too. Just taking on those responsibilities, he becomes more accountable, and that’s a big change that’s going to aid in his success for the remainder of the season.”

The VA Showcase, in its sixth year, begins Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center and concludes Sunday. It will be streamed via MileSplit.com.

Atlee senior Jada Foreman is also among the host of Richmond-area athletes competing in Virginia Beach. Foreman, who committed to compete at Southern California in December, is a threat in several different events for the Raiders, and she’s scheduled to compete in many of them this weekend.