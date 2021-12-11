"We did it for Mari": Anthony Fisher leads Varina football to first state title

Beneath menacing clouds streaked with Varina blue and white, amid swirling wind and reposed beneath the mountainous Lynchburg backdrop, the Blue Devils won it all for 'Mari at Saturday's Class 4 football championship.
Talisman Anthony Fisher carried 14 times for 136 yards and a touchdown, threw a 20-yard TD pass and sealed the deal with a late interception to lead Varina past Broad Run (Ashburn) 28-21 and win the Blue Devils' first state title in program history.
"All the guys I've grown up with, the coaches, we just followed the game plan and it feels great," said a breathless Fisher as he stood on the Varina bench, celebrating with the hundreds of navy-and-white-clad supporters that made the drive to Liberty University.
"When you have an opportunity like this, you can't let it get away. We did it for Coach, we did it for [Ja]mari, we did it for all the fans, and we did it for everybody that didn't think we could do it."
After the final whistle sounded, Fisher and coach Marcus Lewis hopped on a FaceTime call with teammate Jamari Dabney, who suffered a spinal cord fracture earlier in the season, leaving him paralyzed.
Dabney, who has regained some movement in his arms, took in the scenes of jubilation from his hospital bed, a wide grin across his face.
"This is for you boy! I told you bro. I love you," Fisher, the Region 4B offensive player of the year, told Dabney.
Lewis, a former All-Metro defensive player of the year in his days as a Blue Devils linebacker, played in Varina's last state championship appearance, a 28-27 loss to C.D. Hylton in 1999.
Drenched in a celebratory Gatorade bath, Lewis shook his head and closed his eyes when asked to describe the feeling of bringing his alma mater its first state championship in his first full season as head coach.
"It feels amazing. We've been waiting so long. Why not me? Why not this team? We've been fighting hard since '99, all these great teams that came through Varina," Lewis said.
"Everybody doubted us all year, we just kept fighting. I'm so proud right now."
Led by tackles Marquis Vincent and De'Andre Crump, the Blue Devils controlled the game in the trenches through three quarters until Broad Run (12-2) rallied behind quarterback and Wake Forest recruit Brett Griffis to make things interesting in the fourth.
Varina (12-1) set the tone early when Fisher carried in from 1 yard out to cap a methodical 13-play drive featuring some rugged running by Curtis Green, Tae'mon Brown and Kyree Surita behind an imposing offensive line spearheaded by all-region guard Wayne Watson.
The Blue Devils stuffed the Spartans at the 2-yard line to force a turnover on downs. Then a 43-yard burst up the middle by Green set up a "Philly Special" trick play for a touchdown.
Quarterback Myles Derricott pitched back to Fisher, then slipped out of the backfield on a route into the flat.
Fisher lofted a pretty touch pass down the left sideline to find his quarterback in stride and put Varina up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
"I called the play. I knew we needed to score and they weren't ready for that," said Derricott, a smooth and accurate junior passer who's grown by leaps and bounds during the season.
"O-line did their thing, [Fisher] threw it to me. ... I can't wait to go back home and celebrate with my family."
A leaping 37-yard touchdown grab by Broad Run receiver Isaiah Lemmond gave the Spartans life heading into halftime. But Derricott found receiver and defensive end Kaveion Keys, who harassed Griffis on the other side of the ball all day, for a 63-yard score early in the third.
That touchdown felt like a hammer blow, as the Blue Devils supporters rattled cowbells in unison with their drumline and the maroon-and-gold-clad Broad Run student section fell silent for the first time all afternoon.
Jahsiah Minor scored from 1 yard out to make it 28-7 Varina late in the third, and the celebration was on at that point for the Blue Devils' side of the stands.
Kenny Faison had a handful of key pass breakups late and finished with a team-high eight tackles, tied with fellow defensive back Carlo Thompson, playing in his first game since a scary injury Oct. 29 against Patrick Henry.
Griffis found Lemmond again for an 18-yard score early in the fourth, then carried in from 3 yards out to make it a one-score game with 6 minutes still to play.
But the Varina defense stood tall late as it had all day, and Fisher picked off a last-ditch Hail Mary to hand his Blue Devils the championship.
"I brought my change of clothes, I was prepared for this," Lewis joked after Fisher and Co. doused him with Gatorade and the clouds, which had gathered all game, finally opened up over the mountainous skyline to drench the postgame celebration.
"The feeling is amazing. I'm so proud of our kids, coaching staff and the whole Varina family."
Varina 7 7 14 0 - 28
Broad Run 0 7 0 14 - 21
Var - Fisher 1 run (Cousins kick)
Var - Derricott 20 pass from Fisher (Cousins kick)
BR - Lemmond 37 pass from Griffis (Bennion kick)
Var - Keys 63 pass from Derricott (Cousins kick)
Var - Minor 1 run (Cousins kick)
BR - Lemmond 18 pass from Griffis (Bennion kick)
BR - Griffis 3 run (Bennion kick)
RUSHING
Var - Fisher 14-136, Green 4-49, Surita 9-33, Derricott 5-37; BR - Griffis 21-81, Estes 4-17, Shipe 4-17, Lemmond 1-2.
PASSING
Var - Derricott 5-8-87-1-0, Fisher 1-1-20-1-0; BR - Griffis 18-27-188-2-1.
RECEIVING
Var - Fisher 2-13, Wells 2-11, Keys 1-63, Derricott 1-20; BR - Love 8-89, Lemmond 4-68, Estes 3-12, Davis 1-8.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim