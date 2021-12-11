"We did it for Mari": Anthony Fisher leads Varina football to first state title

That touchdown felt like a hammer blow, as the Blue Devils supporters rattled cowbells in unison with their drumline and the maroon-and-gold-clad Broad Run student section fell silent for the first time all afternoon.

Jahsiah Minor scored from 1 yard out to make it 28-7 Varina late in the third, and the celebration was on at that point for the Blue Devils' side of the stands.

Kenny Faison had a handful of key pass breakups late and finished with a team-high eight tackles, tied with fellow defensive back Carlo Thompson, playing in his first game since a scary injury Oct. 29 against Patrick Henry.

Griffis found Lemmond again for an 18-yard score early in the fourth, then carried in from 3 yards out to make it a one-score game with 6 minutes still to play.

But the Varina defense stood tall late as it had all day, and Fisher picked off a last-ditch Hail Mary to hand his Blue Devils the championship.

"I brought my change of clothes, I was prepared for this," Lewis joked after Fisher and Co. doused him with Gatorade and the clouds, which had gathered all game, finally opened up over the mountainous skyline to drench the postgame celebration.