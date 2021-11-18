‘We did it. Go hug your parents.’ After first playoff victory in football, Midlothian looks for another

When he applied to become the football coach at Midlothian High in 2017, Matt Hutchings did his homework on the Trojans’ history.

There wasn’t much to research on the playoff front. Midlothian had made one playoff appearance – a 27-20 loss to Henrico in 1986 -- since the Virginia High School League instituted state playoffs in 1970.

“One of things I kind made sure of was to know where you’re going you’ve got to know where you’ve been,” Hutchings said. “We decided if we’re going to do something, let’s do it big. Let’s not come in here and say, ‘Well, we want to win games or we just want to be competitive. Let’s shoot for the moon.’”

Midlothian made the playoffs in Hutchings’ first year, then again in the second. But there was a companion goal the Trojans didn’t achieve: winning one of those games. With losses to Monacan (26-0) in 2017 and Eastern View (40-3) in 2018, they were 0-3 in their playoff history.

The playoff victory was crossed off the list last week, when Midlothian beat Mills Godwin 42-13 in the Region 5C quarterfinals.

“It’s kind of something you dream about. You’re like, what am I going to say? What’s the speech going to be,” Hutchings said. “You imagine like confetti falling down and fireworks exploding.