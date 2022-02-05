Varina basketball senior wing and VCU signee Alphonzo Billups scored a grand total of zero points in his first season on the court.

But when asked what his professional comparison is, the Top 100 prospect in the Class of 2023 didn't hesitate.

"LeBron [James]," he said Monday with a smile, surrounded by his family in a classroom adjacent to Varina's gym before the undefeated Blue Devils began practice.

So how did the soft-spoken, 6-foot-7, 180-pound Richmond native go from barely playing in youth ball to drawing interest from some of the nation's top college programs and seeking to emulate one of the best to ever do it?

His family.

"We're a basketball household, everybody plays basketball," said Chanay Taylor, who has been a second mother to Billups.

Billups' stepfather, Antonio Atkins, played at Armstrong High, and the family said a collective love for the game helped foster in Billups a lifelong affinity for the sport since he first picked up a basketball around age 7.

Atkins coached Billups in those early days, and the two said they shared plenty of long, contentious car trips to and from games.

"He would try to find another ride home," Atkins said with a chuckle shared by the whole family, including Billups' biological mother, Lawana Hinnant, and little step brother, Jaiden Chetham.

"He rode the pine is what he did," Chetham, 10, chimed in, drawing more laughs from everyone, his older brother included.

Billups' biological father passed away when he was a baby. Atkins has been Billups' father figure for as long as he can remember. Taylor is Atkins' girlfriend, and called herself Billups' "bonus Mom."

The family had no idea Alphonzo would turn into the player he's become, an unselfish star playmaker with standout handles, creativity and court vision who also had offers from LSU, Texas A&M, NC State and Pittsburgh, among almost two dozen programs.

“I’m an all-around player, I can do everything on the court," said Billups, 17.

Atkins said Billups always had the talent, but it wasn't until a ninth-grade growth spurt that things really started to click. He added that Billups still can't beat him one-on-one, though Billups contested that's he's bested his step dad in HORSE and 21.

“He just shot up and it was like, 'OK, we have height now and a good skillset,'" said Atkins, who wore black and gold sneakers to celebrate Billups' college decision. "So we put both of those together and now we’re here."

Alphonzo excelled on the football field in his youth, but quickly and quite understandably developed an aversion to getting hit in cold weather. He committed to a life on the court after realizing just how good he could be in his last season of middle school basketball.

That eighth-grade summer, he was dunking on people in AAU games. The hype started to build. The next year, Varina coach Kenneth Randolph saw Billups score 23 points in a quarter, and at that point knew Billups could have a special future.

“So he made a three-year jump from being on the bench to a prominent player. His upside is huge," Randolph said.

"He’s just an unselfish player. Some people like to score a lot, me and his dad talk about it all the time, he just don’t know what he’s doing right now, he’s just playing. And that’s really a gift, if you think about it. Most people are assertive and go out with a plan like ‘I’m going to try and score 30.’ I could tell him to score 30 and he’d end up with 12 [points] and 10 rebounds, block six shots, stuff I didn’t ask for."

Randolph added that that unselfishness from his best player makes everyone else around him better. It's a trait the coach said recruiters lauded when evaluating Billups' college prospects.

"The upside of that is, when he locks in on what he wants to do at the next level, he’s just going to take off," Randolph said.

“Once he gets the mental aspect that he can’t be defeated, the sky’s the limit.”

Billups followed Varina's run to the Class 4 state football title title closely and welcomes the championship pedigree some of the Blue Devils' football players have brought to the basketball court. Varina football defensive back and all-around offensive weapon Anthony Fisher, also a standout basketball player, has been Billups' friend since middle school.

“Them bringing that energy from the state title game carried over to us, we feel like we can win the next one," Billups said, adding that, coming into the season, his expectation was championship or bust.

Randolph said he loves to hear that mentality from his leader. This season, Billups is averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 60% from the field.

“If they can continue to play unselfish, we could really be at the Siegel Center in March," Randolph said of his Blue Devils' prospects. "They could make history.”

Billups never considered going anywhere else for high school and, similarly, always knew VCU was home amid recruiting visits.

“The way he responded after the visit, you could see," Atkins said. "If VCU were out of town, he still would have chosen it.”

Taylor said she couldn't put a finger on why, specifically, but Billups' energy was "just different" when he visited. Though VCU is down the street from home, proximity had little to do with Billups' decision.

“It just felt different. The vibe that he gave off at the VCU visit, I didn’t catch it at any other visits," Taylor said.

The family has watched lots of Rams games together this season. Hinnant said, as her son chases a state title and nears the next steps in his athletic and educational progression, she just feels blessed to be along for the ride with him.

“He’s Mommy’s baby, that’s it," she said. "I don’t got nothing else to say, I’m just blessed right now. There’s a lot going through my mind because I’ve been through a lot.”

Taylor said Billups' basketball journey has always been a family affair for the basketball household -- even when he was "riding the pine," as Chetham put it.

“It’s a blessing, a lot of kids look forward to this opportunity and so for him to experience this, its bigger than just him," Taylor said, looking sideways and smiling at Billups sitting in a desk next to her.

"This is something he does for his family. We just want him to do what makes him happy, and basketball makes him happy.

Billups' 16-0 Varina outfit, ranked No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, will face one of its toughest tests Saturday at 6 p.m. against No. 2 L.C. Bird (14-1) in the 10th annual Coaches for the Cure showcase at Virginia State's Multi-Purpose Center.

Shaban Athuman contributed to this report. ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6555 Twitter: @ZachJoachim