'We're just thankful to have football': John Marshall comes from behind to beat Charles City in matchup of resurgent programs

CHARLES CITY -- The elation pouring from the John Marshall sideline upon the final whistle spoke volumes, just as the noise from the Charles City supporters had all evening.

"It's big, this has been so much to overcome, all the adversity," said a breathless Willie Gillus following his Justices' come-from-behind, 20-14 win at Charles City on a chilly Monday night, the first win of the year for either team in a matchup of programs that have in recent years lost seasons due to low participation numbers.

John Marshall cancels the rest of its football season, citing lack of participation The Justices had been affected by COVID protocols earlier this season, but that had nothing to do with the decision to end their season, Smith said.

"It's just good to win, it takes one to start something," Gillus continued, looking around and smiling at his celebrating Justices. "We're trying to build a culture with young men, trying to teach them how to battle in life."

John Marshall started the season with 27 players, Gillus said, and that number has since grown to 34.

"Guys are seeing what we're trying to build here, and they want to be around it," Gillus said, raising his voice over the din of hooting and hollering stemming from his players.

The joy was so uninhibited because none of the players on John Marshall's current team had ever won a game at the varsity level. Any that were part of the program during its last win on Nov. 8, 2019 were on the junior varsity team at the time, which had its season canceled before it had a chance to take the field.

"We're trying to build something, we're trying to keep guys out of trouble, keep guys working and just trying to make us better as a whole," said Justices senior quarterback Daquan Williams, who threw a pair of key second-half touchdowns to receiver Jamonte Peck.

"We got us one, finally, we put in the work every day to come out and win and we finally got us one."

In front of about 150 Panthers supporters that rattled the stands, beat a reverberating drum and yelled their voices horse throughout the night, Charles City took an early 6-0 lead on quarterback Taylor Bey's 1-yard touchdown run.

The Justices (1-6) answered in the second quarter, when Marshaun Vega snagged a tipped pass out of the air and ran it 73 yards back down the sideline and to the end zone.

That knotted things up at 6-6, until the Panthers (0-5) seized momentum heading into halftime when Mitchell Whitehead jumped a slant route and returned an interception 93 yards for a touchdown.

Bey converted the 2-point try, and the Panthers, with just 13 players on their active roster and everyone playing both sides of the ball, took a 14-6 lead into the break amid a positively buzzing stadium.

"It means everything to our fans just being back on the gridiron," said Panthers coach Sherod Jones.

"A few years from not having a team, Friday night lights is everything to us."

Charles City's last win was Sept. 10, 2021, the only game the Panthers played last fall before they too had to cut their season short due to low numbers. Bey and Whitehead were all over the field, spearheading a collective Charles City effort that exuded the same desperation for a win evident on the opposite sideline.

Jones said the Panthers have finished games this season with as few as 11 players.

"We're telling the guys, there's no such thing as getting tired. I wish I did have somebody to put in to give you a break here and there, but we don't have that. We're so thankful and grateful that the 13 we've got out here is out here," Jones said.

"Hopefully in the future we can finish strong, and next year we can double the 13, get 25, 26, 27 kids out here. We're just thankful to have football back."

The quarterback-receiver connection of Williams and Peck took over in the second half, as they joined forces for touchdown passes of 52 and 47 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to lead the Justices to a comeback victory.

"A touchdown," joked a grinning Peck when asked what he saw on the game-winning score. "It means a lot to get a win, coach's [Gillus] first win, our first win."

Gillus said Vega, a vocal leader throughout the game, hasn't missed a season since the coach took over the program three years ago. He's always at practice, in the weight room, "just a hard-working kid that does everything he's supposed to, and that showed up tonight."

"We just locked in from the jump, when we were down 6-0 early, the pick-6 turned the game around," Vega said, adding that he had a feeling on the bus ride over that it was finally the Justices' night to get in the win column.

"We just never gave up, just kept fighting, this is a heck of a team man. It's a dream come true."

The Justices came up with a key late first down to ice the game, though the Panthers supporters didn't let up until the final whistle.

"It means everything, we're a small community, but the community is together," Jones said of the environment, noting that Monday's game came with a somber backdrop in comparison to typical Friday contests.

"We just lost a student, we are all praying for his mom. To see our community still come out during a dark time like this, it means so much to us and we're just telling our guys and the rest of the student body that we have to come together, we've got to be one voice."

The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday until the death of a Charles City student caused the school to pause activities from Wednesday through the end of the week, said Panthers athletic director Andre Jones.

He shook his head when asked what fielding a football team means to his community, looking around at parents with their arms over players shoulders, exiting the stadium together.

"We don't really have any extra-curricular activities, we have to find an outlet for these kids, for the community," Andre Jones said.

"Football, high school sports is one of the primary things we do here, trying to find opportunities for the students and fans. We had great support on a Monday night. We're just trying to encourage the community to build up as much as possible.

"I'm proud of these kids, I always will be proud of these kids. They represent Charles City, we're a small community and we're going to do the best with what we have."

John Marshall 0 6 6 8 0 - 20

Charles City 6 8 0 0 - 14

CC - Bey 1 run (run failed)

JM - Vega 73 INT return (run failed)

CC - Whitehead 93 INT return (Williams run)

JM - Peck 52 pass from Williams (pass failed)

JM - Peck 47 pass from Williams (Vega pass from Williams)