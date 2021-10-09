'We're playing with 12 guys': Thomas Dale wins on emotional night three days after death of QB's father

Thomas Dale junior linebacker Maddax Lee knelt and embraced sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter in the end zone before the Knights' game Friday against visiting Henrico.

It was the first of many meaningful and emotional moments Minter would share with his teammates, coaches and family during Dale's 46-13 win over the Warriors.

Minter's father, Tony, died Tuesday from COVID-19.

"I told him that we were going to have a great game, that I loved him, he's one of my best friends and that we were going to get it done for his father," Lee said of the pregame moment.

Flowers and a Knights cap adorned Mr. Minter's traditional seat in the stands throughout the game. Players and fans alike donned No. 12 decals and paint in honor of Mr. Minter, who wore No. 12 in his own playing days. A moment of silence was held prior to kickoff.

Dale coach Kevin Tucker said his sophomore QB felt like he needed to be "with his football family" this week. So he came to practice Thursday, and decided to play Friday in honor of his dad.

"This was the toughest week of my coaching career," Tucker said when asked how he prepared young men to play football under such tragic circumstances.