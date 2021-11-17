Why Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente never won over Richmond-area recruits

Justin Fuente stood on the track at the old Highland Springs football stadium wearing an inconspicuous black jacket. It was late 2015, and Fuente had been named Virginia Tech’s football coach one week earlier.
He had come to Highland Springs to watch a state semifinal game against Indian River. The Springers had two future NFL players on their roster, K’Von Wallace and Greg Dortch. That day, Dortch scored three touchdowns, and Wallace made a one-handed, diving catch in the end zone.
But Fuente left the school without making either player an offer. Dortch, who never got an offer from Virginia Tech, went to Wake Forest, where he was named an All-America punt returner.
Wallace received an offer from Virginia Tech weeks later. But by that point, Clemson and Ohio State had put their attention on Wallace, and he had blossomed into a national recruit. The bridge with Virginia Tech had been burned by that point, Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson said.
Wallace ultimately signed with Clemson and in 2020 became a fourth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
During his six years at Tech, Fuente’s staff struggled to develop relationships with high school teams in the 804, coaches said, put too little emphasis on the region and ultimately struggled to win recruits here.
In the six signing classes since he was hired, 43 local players have committed to Power Five teams. Only four chose Virginia Tech: Jaylen Jones of Thomas Jefferson, Will Pritchard of Manchester and Jaden Payoute and Rayshard Ashby of L.C. Bird.
The exodus of local recruits to out-of-state schools began before Fuente arrived. In 2015, when it was clear Frank Beamer neared retirement, all seven Power Five recruits left Virginia. Among them were two future NFL draft picks, Clelin Ferrell of Benedictine (Las Vegas Raiders) and Darrell Taylor of Hopewell (Seattle Seahawks).
At the same time, Tech’s recruiting staff was enduring a transformation. In the years before and after Fuente’s arrival, the mainstays who had recruited the state for decades retired or left, including Bud Foster, Jim Cavanaugh, Billy Hite and Charlie Wiles.
Different assistants on Fuente’s staff recruited Richmond, which restricted them from developing long-term relationships.
“Those things take time and it takes effort,” Johnson said.
They wouldn’t recruit the same way Beamer’s staff had. Fuente said his staff would evaluate prospects “maybe differently than everybody else.”
Tech focused its recruiting on Hampton Roads, North Carolina and the Midwest, Johnson said. Its recruiters were largely absent from the 804, said Manchester coach Tom Hall. The old staff had visited the area and got to know the players, coaches and even their teachers. Now the newer, younger ones were more likely to rely on social media to find players.
When Brendon Clark was a rising senior quarterback at Manchester, he had offers from Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina. It wasn’t until after he committed to Notre Dame in the Class of 2019 that Virginia Tech finally made him an offer, Hall said. Tech coaches later admitted to Hall they had made a mistake.
Had Tech offered early, Clark probably would have chosen the Hokies, the coach added. Clark is now in the transfer portal and has considered Tech.
Virginia Tech was one of the first schools to make Thomas Dale speedster Chris Tyree an offer. But by the time he was a junior, Tech coaches assumed Tyree would leave the state and backed off.
Tech’s was being too presumptive, Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker said. Tyree was still considering all his options. After Tech stopped showing interest, he signed with Notre Dame, too, in 2020.
That winter, Fuente struck a defiant tone, saying there were some recruits Tech “didn’t like.” Just because a recruit has offers from big schools doesn’t mean he’s a good fit for a team or a university, and it doesn’t mean he’s a good student. Teams often pick the high-level recruits they like the most. But Tech lost out in greater Richmond more often than it won.
Years earlier, Tech coaches had explained to Johnson, the Highland Springs coach, they thought Dortch was too small. That was a legitimate concern for a 5-foot-7 wide receiver. They told Johnson there were other recruits they liked more than Wallace. And Fuente can only hold some of the blame for not making Dortch and Wallace offers. Beamer’s staff had plenty of opportunities and passed.
Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia haven’t fared much better recruiting the Richmond area. The Cavaliers have snagged just five of the 43 local recruits who signed with Power Five schools in the past six classes.
“I’m a guy who stayed in state,” said Hall, a Virginia Tech graduate. “If I was coming out of high school now, I probably would look elsewhere.”
But just a month after saying there were some recruits his staff didn’t like, Fuente changed his rhetoric. He declared a desire to maintain recruiting connections in the state. Virginia Tech hired assistants Darryl Tapp and Ryan Smith and a year later, J.C. Price, all who had significant state connections. They’ve been more visible than previous staffers, Tucker said.
Their effort paid off. The Hokies signed Thomas Jefferson’s Jaylen Jones in the Class of 2021 and got oral commitments from five local players in the Class of 2022: Rashaud Pernell of Highland Springs; Ramon Brown of Manchester, Malachi Madison of Thomas Dale and Reid Pulliam and D’Andre Martin of Life Christian.
But the initiative was too late. Tech fired Fuente on Tuesday, throwing the Class of 2022 into disarray. Brown won’t sign with Virginia Tech on the early signing day, Hall said. It would be hard for Pernell to switch this late in the recruiting cycle, Johnson added. Madison is still committed, Tucker said.
Price, now the interim head coach, and his staff had a Zoom call Wednesday with the Class of 2022 in hopes of keeping the players from straying to other schools.
Ultimately, Tech’s staff made an effort to recruit the Richmond area, Johnson said. But he added that you can’t expect Fuente to accomplish in six seasons what Beamer achieved in 28.
