Why Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente never won over Richmond-area recruits

When Brendon Clark was a rising senior quarterback at Manchester, he had offers from Notre Dame, Clemson and North Carolina. It wasn’t until after he committed to Notre Dame in the Class of 2019 that Virginia Tech finally made him an offer, Hall said. Tech coaches later admitted to Hall they had made a mistake.

Had Tech offered early, Clark probably would have chosen the Hokies, the coach added. Clark is now in the transfer portal and has considered Tech.

Virginia Tech was one of the first schools to make Thomas Dale speedster Chris Tyree an offer. But by the time he was a junior, Tech coaches assumed Tyree would leave the state and backed off.

Tech’s was being too presumptive, Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker said. Tyree was still considering all his options. After Tech stopped showing interest, he signed with Notre Dame, too, in 2020.

That winter, Fuente struck a defiant tone, saying there were some recruits Tech “didn’t like.” Just because a recruit has offers from big schools doesn’t mean he’s a good fit for a team or a university, and it doesn’t mean he’s a good student. Teams often pick the high-level recruits they like the most. But Tech lost out in greater Richmond more often than it won.