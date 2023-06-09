SPOTSYLVANIA — The Hanover baseball team clinched a spot in the Class 4 state finals with a 2-0 win over James Wood on Friday afternoon.

“It feels awesome," senior pitcher Nolan Williamson said. "It was a whole team effort from this whole season. Just the seniors stepping up when we need to and the younger guys, the freshmen who have never been here before, it’s really cool to see all of us come together."

First pitch of the championship game is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Spotsylvania High. The Hawks will be taking on the winner of Friday's late game between Smithfield and Tuscarora.

The Hawks (19-8) started off hot with Williamson and the defense getting three quick outs in the first inning.

When it was their turn to hit, the Hawks quickly took advantage of Colin McGuire's slow start and scored two runs in the first inning.

“It’s all about momentum, and us scoring those two runs helped our guys defensively," coach Tyler Kane said. "They’ve got a great lineup but Nolan attacked them throughout the day because of that two-run lead."

These two runs would hold up for the rest of the game.

"We knew that McGuire is a really tough pitcher, and he won a lot of games for those guys this season," Kane said. "We knew we had to capitalize on any mistakes from him in the first inning; we were able to scratch a couple runs and that was all we needed."

Williamson was efficient on the mound, pitching all seven innings, and his defense helped with getting outs and keeping the Colonels from scoring a run.

Even though the defense did not have to put in a ton of work in, they came in clutch in the sixth inning with a catch by right fielder Brady Elrod that prevented a runner on third base from scoring.

"Didn’t really have my best stuff pitching-wise, I just filled it up with the fastballs and trusted my defense behind me, with Brady Elrod with that awesome catch in the outfield in the sixth inning," Williamson, a VMI commit, said.

In total, the pitcher struck out twelve James Wood hitters in the seven innings he pitched.

Elrod and Booty Simons tallied one RBI each.

After losing 15 seniors last year, reaching the state final wasn't where Hanover initially expected to be, rather it is a byproduct of the team as a whole stepping up and putting in the work.

Now the team is focused on the last game ahead of them.

“We just need to play our game," Kane said. "We graduated 15 seniors last year, and these guys have been waiting, our seven seniors have been waiting four years to get their opportunity."

