With a shortened season and fewer spots in the playoffs, area high school football teams have little room for error

Several of those teams will be strong: Highland Springs won four consecutive state titles before getting knocked out in the regional last season and features a ton of recruits; Deep Run was 11-0 before losing to Manchester in the regional and may be better; Hermitage served notice it’s returning to form by beating Varina 9-0 in the opener on Monday; and Varina is the defending 5B champ. Freeman, which beat Mills Godwin 48-0 Monday, may be in the mix as well. Most teams open their seasons Friday or Saturday.

Among the teams on Varina’s schedule are Hermitage, Henrico, Deep Run, Freeman and Highland Springs. Deep Run plays Freeman, Varina, Highland Springs and Hermitage in games 2-5.

The Dominion District will have some 5B contenders as well. Manchester followed its Class 6 state title in 2018 by getting to the 5B final last season. The Lancers, also with a lot of recruits, have lost one district game in the past four seasons. Challenges could come from Clover Hill and L.C. Bird. Clover Hill plays Manchester and Bird, but Bird and Manchester do not play.

In Class 4B, Patrick Henry, Monacan and Dinwiddie will be fighting for spots in a region that includes Louisa and Eastern View.

Some of this may hinge on which teams and games are affected by COVID-19 pauses.