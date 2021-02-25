With a shortened season and fewer spots in the playoffs, area high school football teams have little room for error

Along with the irregularities of this displaced high school football season comes urgency.
With an 11-day window in April to complete the region playoffs, regions in the area have reduced their fields from eight teams to four, with qualifying based on points on the Virginia High School League rating scale.
With fewer spots comes little room for error in a six-game season, reprising the old Group AAA, Central Region days when four teams got in and you usually had to win your district or go 9-1 – and sometimes that wasn’t good enough.
“It goes back to 2008 when I first got to Highland Springs,” Springers coach Loren Johnson said. “You’ve got to win. If you don’t win, you’re not in.”
Some good teams will get left out of the Class 5, Region B playoffs, a region made up of 17 local teams. Deep Run coach Chad Hornik said a team “could easily be 5-1, and then it’s who beat who. It’s going to be a matter of points.”
The beat-each-other-up scenario may be more pronounced among 5B teams in the Capital and Colonial districts. With Richmond public schools not playing this season, and Hanover County schools only playing each other during the regular season, Henrico County schools in the Capital and Colonial were left to play each other in crossover schedules.
Several of those teams will be strong: Highland Springs won four consecutive state titles before getting knocked out in the regional last season and features a ton of recruits; Deep Run was 11-0 before losing to Manchester in the regional and may be better; Hermitage served notice it’s returning to form by beating Varina 9-0 in the opener on Monday; and Varina is the defending 5B champ. Freeman, which beat Mills Godwin 48-0 Monday, may be in the mix as well. Most teams open their seasons Friday or Saturday.
Among the teams on Varina’s schedule are Hermitage, Henrico, Deep Run, Freeman and Highland Springs. Deep Run plays Freeman, Varina, Highland Springs and Hermitage in games 2-5.
The Dominion District will have some 5B contenders as well. Manchester followed its Class 6 state title in 2018 by getting to the 5B final last season. The Lancers, also with a lot of recruits, have lost one district game in the past four seasons. Challenges could come from Clover Hill and L.C. Bird. Clover Hill plays Manchester and Bird, but Bird and Manchester do not play.
In Class 4B, Patrick Henry, Monacan and Dinwiddie will be fighting for spots in a region that includes Louisa and Eastern View.
Some of this may hinge on which teams and games are affected by COVID-19 pauses.
Another wrinkle: Teams go into the season with fairly quick, and sometimes unusual, practice sessions because of the shortened schedule – they started practice Feb. 4 – and the recent messy weather.
Most Henrico schools have turf football fields. Highland Springs, though, is constructing a new school and normally practices on the grass baseball field. Johnson said that’s been “a swamp just because we beat it up.”
The Springers have practiced “in parking lots. We’ve traveled to other schools. We’ve practiced at rec fields. We’ve practiced virtually. We’ve done everything we possibly can do to get our days in before our first game,” he said.
“We’re just trying to maneuver day by day. Our county has been gracious and helped us. [Harry Lee Daniel has] done a great job as an AD locating places for us to practice. … It’s a fluid situation, and I have to thank our parents and players. They’ve been phenomenal in getting this all done.”
For parking-lot practice, Johnson said “you wear your tennis shoes and you go through practice. Of course it’s not full speed, but you go through everything you can mentally to get it all done.”
With the VHSL moving the football season from the fall to February-April because of the pandemic, a few of the area’s top seniors who had the option of graduating early did so and enrolled in college early.
Among those were Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Thomas Jefferson receiver Jaylen Jones (Virginia Tech) and Life Christian linebacker Aaron Willis (Tennessee).
Still, in this unusual season, a lot of the area’s usual high-level recruits will be on the field. And there are a lot of high-level recruits: The region continues to be a fertile recruiting ground, attracting coaches from schools in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC.
“We’ve got some tough, tough players coming out,” Hornik said. “I’m impressed with it. It makes it exciting to play. The speed of the teams and everything, it’s faster.”
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd